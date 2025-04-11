A proposal on ‘American Idol’ was so sweet, it made Katy Perry ‘ugly cry’ on live TV: ‘That was...’

Katy Perry was in tears after an ‘American Idol’ contestant got proposed on stage—and let’s be real, we were too

Did you know that 'American Idol' contestants are put through various rounds once they make it through the auditions? Well, Solo Round is one such round after the auditions. Johanna Jones, a worker at In-N-Out Burger, performed a beautiful rendition of 'Wicked Game' by Chris Isaak. Before she set the stage on fire, the show aired a heartfelt montage of Jones speaking about her boyfriend. "I wish my boyfriend Matt could be here. He's the most supportive, loving, awesome guy I've ever met. I don't want to get ahead of myself, but I think he's probably the one."

She explained how her boyfriend couldn’t come to see her performance because he was in his final semester and had to stay back for exams: "It broke his heart; he was crying, actually, because he couldn't be here." Jones, now teary-eyed, continued to speak with a heavy voice: "This is the most important performance of my life and if I could call him and tell him I got a yes, I just know he'd be so happy and so proud of me." As Jones finished speaking, the cameraman chimed in from behind the camera, "You seem like you're in love." Jones replied with a shy and blushing smile, "Yeah, I'm pretty dang in love."

Before the judges could even give their verdict, a man suddenly appeared from the wings with a mic and a smile on his face: "My name is Matt Zavoral, and I'm Johanna's boyfriend." He then continued to speak as he held a small box behind his back, leaving very little room to the imagination for what's inside: "I haven't been here all week because of exams, but I couldn't wait another day." As Jones' boyfriend said those words, Katy Perry burst into tears.

. @JohannaLynJones and Matt, that was such a beautiful moment, but it may have been the ugliest cry of my life #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/FGdvFDJ4Sr — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 26, 2019

Matt then went down on his knees, and funnily enough, so did Perry, with tears flowing down her face. Matt then asked Jones, "Will you marry me?" and Jones' obvious answer was "Yes." The couple then embraced each other as they shared a short yet intimate kiss. All this while, Perry was bawling her eyes out, still on the floor as the romantic couple shared their very own beautiful moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHANNA LYN JONES (@johannalynjones)

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie then helped Perry get up as the moment finally concluded. The judges went and hugged the happy couple, congratulating them. Perry, tears still falling down her face but with a smile this time around, went up to Jones as she looked at her ring and screamed, "Oh my god!" As the couple left the stage, Perry continued sobbing as she shouted, "Why won't someone love me like that?" It's been six years since that moment, and Jones and Matt are happily married with two beautiful children to accompany them on the journey of life.