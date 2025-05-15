Get ready for an unforgettable ‘American Idol’ finale — here’s the star-studded lineup you can’t miss

From Jelly Roll to Jessica Simpson, 10 iconic guest performers are ready to take over the ‘American Idol’ finale stage

Many A-listers will be taking over the stage during the grand finale of 'American Idol' Season 23! During the May 12 episode of the ABC singing competition, the show's host, Ryan Seacrest, announced that 10 guest performers will hit the stage before the next 'American Idol' gets crowned on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The star-studded line-up of the three-hour finale includes artists from different genres and generations. The lineup features Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, Josh Groban, Kirk Franklin, Myles Smith, Patti LaBelle, and Salt-N-Pepa.

Along with the talented guest performers, the esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood will also perform together during the finale, meanwhile, artist in residence Jelly Roll will also woo the audience with a performance. As of this moment, not much is known about the songs that the guests will perform or with which artists of the Season 23 finalists they will perform on the special occasion.

For the unversed, some of these guest performers have previously appeared on 'American Idol.' When we talk about Groban, he served as a guest mentor and performer during the Top 24’s time at Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. On the other hand, Lake made an appearance in a previous season of the show. At the time, Lake performed his collaboration with Jelly Roll named 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' during the Easter special of the show.

Famed Hip-Hop group Salt-N-Pepa, which consists of Cheryl James, well-known by her stage name Salt, and Sandra Denton, best known by the fans as Pepa, were also announced when the Top 14 contestants competed against each other. Throughout the show, contestant Kolbi Jordan stated that LaBelle was a continued inspiration for her as she navigated through her musical journey. When Judge Richie learned that Jordan was a huge fan of LaBelle, he surprised her by calling the R&B legend during her audition.

As per Mass Live, at that time, Richie told LaBelle, “I’m so happy you answered the phone at the right time, darling." When LaBelle chatted with Jordan over the phone, she told the contestant, “I heard you’re a ‘sanger,’ not a singer." Then, Jordan was speechless, and she could barely speak. In the episode, LaBelle wrapped up the phone call by showing her support towards Jordan and telling her, “Love you, Kolbi, and good luck.”

After the call, Richie quipped, "My dream is to have the two of you standing side by side. I can’t even imagine what that’s gonna be.” Sadly, Jordan's journey on 'American Idol' Season 23 came to an end after she faced elimination during the May 4 episode. However, Jordan is expected to attend the finale of the show set to take place on May 18, considering that the Top 10 contestants usually return for group performances and other performances with celebrity guests. Without a doubt, a perfect pairing partner for Jordan will be LaBelle. So, save the date and don't forget to watch your favorite stars perform during the finale of 'American Idol.'