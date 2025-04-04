This 'AGT' audition had the judges panicking as contestants pulled off a stunt unlike ever seen before

Explosive barrels, handcuffs, and fire – Henry and Klaus Brown took danger to the next level with their illusionist act on 'America's Got Talent'

Henry and Klaus Brown, who hail from Brazil, are not regular magicians, and their act on 'America's Got Talent,' proved it just right. In 2022, the duo performed a mind-bending illusionist act that left the judges and the audience baffled. When Sophia Vergara asked them to introduce themselves, Brown answered, "We are friends, but we are brothers also." Henry clarified, "We are the first escape duel, we say, 'brothers of the soul' because we need to be like, uh, mentally and spiritually connected to each other." They also revealed that they met 15 years ago in a performance club and being in AGT was a dream they had since they were kids.

The act started with them explaining, "There are two barrels, rigged with some minor explosives, that are safe for you... but not safe for us." Henry continued, "We will handcuff each other...with only this hairclip to escape." Maintaining the suspense about the act, Henry continued, "To make things harder, we are going to put this rope (showing the rope that is in Brown's hand all the way up going to the barrels) on fire." Henry further declared, "This gives us around 90 seconds to escape before that fire hits the barrels, causing them to explode." Both of them then did exactly as they said and jumped into each of the barrels. Before going in, they placed two cameras inside the barrels for everyone to watch what happens live. They are handcuffed, and the audience and the judges gasp as they watch the barrels lifted high from the stage. As another person lights the fire on the rope, the clock starts ticking.

Screenshot of Sophia Vergara from 'American's Got Talent'(Cover Image Source: YouTube | American's Got Talent)

The judges and the audience held their breath in anticipation as the camera showed both of them struggling to free their hands. Klum exclaimed, looking at the fire, "Look how rapidly it's going up!" Soon, the fire reaches the barrels and explodes. Simon Cowell almost jumped out of his chair, whereas, Vergara and Klum kept staring in disbelief. Soon, Henry and Klaus appeared dressed up as cameramen man came close to the judges, who found themselves dumbfounded and shocked. Soon, Vergara couldn't stop raving about the performance and said, "That was spectacular. That was nerve-wracking...we were all going crazy." Klum also told the duo that she "loved them." Cowell also complimented their showmanship and gave his "Yes" as the audience cheered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry & Klauss (@henryeklauss)

Fans also quickly flooded the YouTube comment section. One said, "AGT has brought people from around the GLOBE. Thank You. Daring, spectacular, riveting, enjoyable, crying, laughing, dumbfounded, scary, etc....Sooooo many emotions. Great Acts this season 2022." Another added, "It is Simon's reaction for me.. Like his soul left him for a second and returned." Another chimed in, "Woah! Now, this one was a Showstopper!! Had me on the edge of my seat!" Henry and Klauss Brown have more than 111k fans on their official Instagram page.

Henry and Brown have been unstoppable since this act aired on AGT. Rolling Stones reported that they bagged a show on Disney+ known as 'Masters of Magic'. The outlet also reported that during the announcement of the show, the duo shared their thoughts on magic, “Magic, in its purest form, has introduced the world to legendary names like Harry Houdini and Uri Geller. We want to present magic in a way that speaks to today’s audience without losing sight of its rich traditions."