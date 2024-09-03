Who are Hadden Clark's known victims? Michael Bay's 'Born Evil' sits down with 'serial killer'

Michael Bay's 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' will be released on Tuesday, September 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The grisly and heinous acts perpetrated by alleged serial murderer Hadden Clark serve as the subject for Max's upcoming crime documentary, 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior,' which will send chills down your spine starting Tuesday, September 2.

The show, directed by Michael Bay, will include a comprehensive narration of Clark's actions, who is presently serving two 30-year sentences at Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover. The documentary will look into the disturbing facts of Clark's killings, including how he conducted the killings. While his atrocities continue to elicit goosebumps, there are only two known victims of his crimes, while he has claimed to kill dozens of other people. So, let's know who his known victims were.

1. Michele Dorr

Michele Dorr was just six years old when she was killed by Hadden Clark (YouTube/@truelives)

Clark's first victim was a 6-year-old girl, Michele Dorr, a friend of his niece. His murder spree began after he was discharged from the Navy for paranoid schizophrenia after being repeatedly beaten up for cross-dressing, as per Crime Library. While staying at his brother's house in Maryland, he was kicked out for his inappropriate behavior in front of his niece. To get vengeance on his niece, Clark lured her closest friend, Michele Dorr, into his niece's room and killed her. His heinous act reached new lows when he attempted to have a sexual relationship with the poor girl's body and tasted her flesh, Crime Library reports further. He subsequently disposed of her remains, leaving the murder unexplained for years, with authorities originally suspecting Michelle's father.

Allegedly, authorities investigated neighbors about Michelle's abduction, and Clark stood out since he lived close to his brother's house. However, there was insufficient evidence to prosecute Clark, and without fresh leads, Michelle's case stayed cold until her remains were found in 2000. As per reports, Clark was the one who revealed Michelle's burial spot, putting an end to the years-long distress by offering the poor family a sense of closure.

2. Laura Houghteling

Laura Houghteling's chilling murder will also be chronicled in 'Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior' (YouTube/@truelives)

The next victim of Clarke's heinous intents was Laura Houghteling, who went missing on October 18, 1992. Her mother, Penny, filed a missing person report after returning from her trip, and investigators zeroed in on the family's gardener at the time, Clark, as per Odd Murders and Mysteries. A fingerprint discovered in Laura's pillowcase led to Clark, who admitted to killing her when she accused him of stealing.

Clark admitted to suffocating Laura and burying her in a small grave in the woods while attempting to disguise himself as Laura to fool neighbors. Eight months later, Clark guided investigators to Laura's burial, where her corpse was discovered. As per reports, during the inquiry, authorities allegedly linked Clark to Michele Dorr's 1986 disappearance, discovering trace evidence of Michele's blood in Clark's brother's home and arresting him for her murder.

