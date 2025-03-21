Craig Ferguson once proposed to a famous Victoria's Secret model on live TV — with a huge ring

Renowned for wearing his heart on his sleeves, Craig Ferguson's stint on 'The Late Late Show' is famous for his flirtatious interactions with female guests. In one such instance, Ferguson was so smitten by one model that he proposed to her on Live TV. To seal the deal, the host also proposed to the guest with a ring, asking her if she wanted to get engaged.

The female guest in discussion is Brazilian model Adriana Lima, who is one of Victoria's Secret's most iconic figures, as per WWD. Lima first walked the brand's fashion show in 1999 and became an official Angel in 2000. After retiring as an angel in 2018, she returned in 2023 for a fragrance campaign. In 2024, she made a runway comeback alongside Ashley Graham, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Tyra Banks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

During Lima's 2007 appearance on Ferguson's late-night show, she stunned the audience with her stunning looks and friendly personality. Throughout the episode, both Ferguson and Lima engaged in flirtatious exchanges, where the host sometimes fumbled but still maintained steady eye contact. Ferguson complimented Lima, saying, "You look lovely... you look lovely in your formal gown," and playfully asked, "How many times a day do you hear from men how lovely you are?" while trying to mask his flirtatious gaze. As their conversation progressed, Ferguson asked Lima if the rumors about her being engaged were true, to which she responded, "I've never been engaged before. No."

The audience cheered, prompting Ferguson to joke, "There's a lot of guys in the audience [who] think they might be getting engaged to you later! ..um.. and that might happen." He then said, "I heard you were engaged to Lenny Kravitz." Adriana clarified, "No, we were friends." Ferguson playfully teased Lima, saying, "Oh! In a showbiz way or," to which she responded, "What is showbiz...what?" Ferguson tried to explain to her, but in the end, he again reiterated, "I saw you were never engaged to Lenny Kravitz. I've... I've... I 've got research here, woman." Adriana again refused and said, "No, no, no, no, we are just friends."

Ferguson then asks, "Would you like to be engaged to somebody?" To which Lima admitted, "Yes, I would love to. I'm looking forward to getting engaged and be married." The audience applauded once more while Ferguson took out a ring case and opened it up. Surprisingly, there was a big, giant rock, making it clear that Ferguson was proposing Lima. The model burst into laughter while Ferguson said, "I know I was not going to do it on the air, honey, but I think you know..we'll save it for later." The host then said, "My thanks to the lovely Adriana Lima! We'll be right back with TV on the Radio!”

While Ferguson boldly proposed to Lima on the talk show, there was a time when a supermodel made him so nervous that he even struggled to find his words. In 2014, Irina Shayk appeared on 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,' and while the host initially kept his cool, he soon found himself struggling to speak, as per The Things. Despite being known for his confident flirting, Ferguson was visibly thrown off. As he admitted, "Normally, I can speak. Having a bit of a hard time this evening. Don't know what it is. It's kind of hot in this studio. I'm feeling a little... Is it hot in here? Well, you're wearing that, so… uh, yeah." Shayk playfully added, "I'm not hot because I'm wearing basically nothing." Unsurprisingly, Shayk's remark did little to help Ferguson recover.