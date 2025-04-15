A backup singer blew away ‘The Voice’ coaches with her powerful voice — and left them fighting for her

A backup singer’s breathtaking gospel-inspired performance on ‘The Voice’ led to a well-deserved four-chair turn

It requires a class act to get the coaches to create the iconic four-chair turn moment on 'The Voice'. Very few contestants have managed to receive this honor during the blind auditions. However, following a soul-stirring performance, worship director and backup vocalist Val T. Webb not only earned the attention of the coaches but also received a standing ovation, as per ET. She was encouraged to try her luck in the talent competition by her son Joshua. Webb beautifully rendered Deborah Cox's 'How Did You Get Here.' "Do you sing in church? You kind of sound like you do," John Legend inquired after her heart-tugging act.

"I've been a worship director for many, many years. I also sing background for professional artists like yourselves," Webb introduced herself. "I'm just going to tell you, Val,

I grew up singing gospel and soul music, and I just love coaching artists like yourself. You're so gifted, and it would be such a joy to work with you," Legend quickly pitched himself to be her mentor. "You are a backup singer no more. Now you're the lead singer. That was one of the best performances we've seen," musician Shay lauded after also revealing that he used to be part of a gospel singing group while growing up.

Chance the Rapper at the 2016 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 7, in San Francisco, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by C Flanigan)

"You made it your own song," Chance the Rapper raved. "And I feel like that's what this show is all about -- people showing their true personalities through their music. I run a Vacation Bible School in Chicago, and I work with the youth choir there," he continued, trying to impress Webb into choosing him as her mentor. While concluding, he also complimented her tone and command of high notes."I would honestly love an opportunity to work with you," he remarked toward the end.

Next up, Reba McEntire gushed over Webb's flawless performance, "I really need to pay attention and see if there's anything I can critique on. There wasn't, and that's when I hit the button," she said. "I'd love to be your coach," Webb received an invitation from the queen of country music. With each of the four coaches vying for her inclusion on their squads, the gospel singer found herself in a difficult situation. However, Webb picked Chance the Rapper as her mentor; she later shifted to Legend's team and got eliminated during the knockout round, as per My San Antonio.

The Texas native posted a lengthy note on Instagram following her elimination, "What an emotional journey this has been! To be leaving this show as one of the top 24 is still such a win!" she noted nostalgically. "Y’all!!! I met and was coached by the @johnlegend and @chancetherapper, who I have nothing but love and respect for. They both saw something in me," she gushed about her mentors. Webb rendered an electrifying performance with Anita Baker's 'Sweet Love', but, unfortunately, Legend dropped her by picking her rival. The gospel singer continues to grow her music with live events and shows across Texas.