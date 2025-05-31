5 dream celebs we’d love to see go undercover on The Masked Singer’s next theme night

From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, these artists deserve to be on 'The Masked Singer' 14 theme night and here's why

'The Masked Singer' season 13 just wrapped up, finally revealing Gretchen Wilson as the winner of the show on May 7. Even though its next season is scheduled to air in 2026, fans are already buzzing, and why not? Over the years, the show has upped the ante with creative costumes, energetic performances, and big celebrity reveals. Not only that, the show has entertained viewers by featuring theme nights dedicated to various artists, such as Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Billy Joel (Just to name a few)! Here are our top 5 picks for making season 14 another memorable season for the show.

1. U2 Group

The U2 group is formed by incredible singers, including Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. With a legacy spanning decades, it's time a U2 song made its debut on 'The Masked Singer's stage. With songs like 'Beautiful Day,' I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,' their catalogue of songs offers depth, drama, and vocal range that is one of a kind. Seeing contestants give their spin to their tunes would make for an incredible theme night experience for the judges and the audience.

2. Beyoncé

Beyoncé is one of the most influential performers and has inspired many artists to sing her songs, such as Queen Bee's rendition of 'Work It Out' on The Masked Singer UK. Her Solo Anthems like 'Halo' and 'Formation' transcend the boundaries of age and genre, making her one of the iconic stars of the music industry. A theme night honoring Beyoncé would challenge contestants to deliver dynamic performances while pay tribute to her legacy.

3. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's theatrical appearances, with elaborate aesthetics, are synchronous with the idea behind 'The Masked Singer.' Apart from her singing prowess, Gaga's fashion makes her an ideal muse for the show's theme night. Her songs have also been featured multiple times on the show, including a California Roll AKA the Capella group's performance on 'Paparazzi' in season 9 and 'Edge of Glory' by Harp, Amber Riley in season 8. A Lady Gaga theme night will allow contestants to embrace their bold costumes while capturing the sense of artistry.

4. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is an 11-time Grammy-winning singer, well-renowned for her contribution to country as well as pop music. Many contestants who appeared on 'The Masked Singer' have performed on her songs, including the winner of season 13, Pearl, and Gretchen Wilson. Earlier, Hayley Orrantia, Ringmaster, who was also the runner-up of season 7, performed on Parton's 'I Will Always Love You', and Patti LaBelle, Flower, who was a top 8 finalist, sang '9 to 5' in season 2, as reported by ScreenRant. Wonder why the winners are picking Dolly Parton songs? The answer is simple: All of Parton's songs are timeless hits that strike an emotional chord with fans. Having such a loyal and ever-growing base, Parton will definitely be a hit for the upcoming season's theme night.



5. Taylor Swift

When Flavor Fav AKA Super Ranger performed on Taylor Swift's hit 'Bad Blood', the audiences were blown away, and the reason was that the 66-year-old rapper was the only singer who dared to pick up a Taylor Swift song in season 13. Not only is Swift a pop star, but also one of the rare vocalists the music industry has seen. Having contestants pick her songs would challenge them to perform to the best of their abilities. With many other iconic hits to her name, she is also one of the most successful singers who truly deserves the spot on themed night.