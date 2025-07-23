Just days after welcoming her first baby, 'American Idol' contestant mourns heartbreaking death

Country singer Lauren Alaina recently shared the heartbreaking news about the passing of her cousin, Holly, who died at the age of 41.

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of loss and grief that some readers may find distressing.

Lauren Alaina, the hit singer of 'Road Less Travelled' and 'Getting Good,' was the runner-up in 'American Idol' Season 10 that featured judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Steven Tyler. She lost to Scotty McCreery, who is also a country singer. Though the 30-year-old has had a great career since, she recently shared the heartbreaking news about the passing of her cousin, Holly, who died at the age of 41. On July 22, she expressed her sorrow on Instagram, sharing throwback pictures of her and her sister.

Alaina, in the captions of the post, explained what their relationship meant to her. She wrote, "If you followed my 'American Idol' journey, then you know Holly. Wherever Holly went, I was always close behind." The videos show Holly during Alaina's 'Idol' audition and her attendance at other episodes and concerts, with the sisters hugging each other. "She is the sister I never had and my favorite person on this planet," she added. One of the images shows Alaina visiting Holly in the hospital, where she is lying in poor condition.

Mourning her sister's death, Alaina also expressed gratitude for her fans. "Thank you so much for all the love and prayers. It truly means the world. Please keep my aunt and uncle in your continued prayers... As a new mother, I cannot even fathom the pain of losing a child." Reminiscing about her father, who died in July 2024, according to American Songwriter, she concluded the post by stressing, "I love you forever, Holly. Hug my daddy for me."

The unfortunate news comes less than a month after Alaina experienced the joy of becoming a mother. Last month, the 'Georgia Peaches' singer shared a carousel of images of her newborn. In the first, the baby is seen sleeping quietly in Alaina's arms while her husband, Cam Arnold, gives a peck on the infant's head. The following slides show intimate moments of the new parents enjoying every moment. In the captions, she revealed her baby's name: "Beni Doll Arnold. 6.11.25. 7lbs,13oz. 19 inches long."

As per Today's Best Country, the couple tied the knot on February 4, 2024. Overjoyed with the birth of their daughter, they penned at the time, "Parts of my heart that I didn't even know existed were unlocked at 8:44 am when they laid you on my belly for the first time. I will never be the same." They added, "We are honored God chose us to be your parents. You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection." According to ABC News, Alaina also released a new song, 'Heaven Sent,' as a tribute to her newborn and her late father.

