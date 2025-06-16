'DWTS' may be chasing star power for season 34 — but this Kelce-connected WAG just slammed the door

“I do not watch reality TV. I don’t keep up with celebrity happenings,” the popular podcast host revealed.

'Dancing With the Stars' has earlier welcomed NFL players with open arms to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith won Season 3 in 2006, while Green Bay’s Donald Driver won Season 14 in 2012. As Season 34 promises a stellar cast, rumors suggest a popular NFL WAG might join the ballroom bandwagon. GeekSide suggests that media personality and popular podcast host Kylie Kelce may have been approached. She’s also known as the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce. However, the mother of four shut down the rumours and made it clear she’s not made for the dance floor.

In a recent episode of 'Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,' the host shut down talk of entering reality TV. “Absolutely f***ing not,” she said when asked if she’d ever appear on the dance show. “Don’t call me. It’s a waste of a phone call; don’t call me,” she added. Meanwhile, Maher competed in Season 33 of ‘DWTS’ with pro Alan Bersten and finished as runner-up. Kelce has also been vocal about her dislike of reality shows. As per Parade, Kelce told Amanda Hirsch in another podcast episode that she’s not a fan of reality TV.

“I’m not gonna lie, I am so bad at keeping up with [pop culture] I can’t even put it into words,” she confessed. “I do not watch reality TV. I don’t keep up with celebrity happenings.” Kelce's net worth has not been publicly disclosed; however, Cosmopolitan suggests that the popular media figure's earnings are projected to be around $1 million, and her combined wealth with her husband is projected at a whopping $31 million.

Kylie Kelce attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on December 11, 2023 in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Loccisano)

The philanthropist is also known to collaborate with famous brands like Lindt, Papa John's, and Dove due to her growing social media presence. According to The Sun, Kelce has 3 million Instagram followers and earns about $11,900 per sponsored post. Hence, it might be one of the reasons why the DWTS platform seems interested in casting the WAG.

Another reason is her being close to brother-in-law Jason Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift; DWTS would want to soak in the popularity of Swifties if Kylie were ever cast on the show. Meanwhile, two of the early contestants of season 34, Robert Irwin and Alix Earle, are already creating ripples on the internet ever since their sensational announcement. Irwin carries a legacy; his sister, Bindi, was the winner of season 21 in 2015. And influencer Earle has been featured on Forbes' Top Creators list, and her 'Get Ready with Me' videos have gained over millions of fans on both Instagram and TikTok. DWTS season 34 is set to premiere during the latter half of 2025, and fans are widely anticipating a stunning celebrity lineup.