Where is Tina Bowen now? Elm Street family thought they had a 'ghost' at home, but the truth is far more disturbing

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The unsettling notion of someone covertly residing in your home may have sometimes crossed your mind, but what transpires when this alarming scenario materializes? This is precisely what will be documented in the new crime documentary series 'The Real Murders on Elm Street’, which is scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 9.

Produced by Grandma's House Entertainment, 'The Real Murders on Elm Street' will delve into the chilling killings perpetrated by Daniel LePlante. LePlante, who brutally murdered a pregnant woman Priscilla Gustafson, and her children, Abigail and William, had previously attempted to harm Tina Bowen and her family.

What happens to Tina Bowen?

Daniel LaPlante stayed hidden in a cramped space (YouTube/@bellafior)

It all started in 1986, when sisters Tina and Karen Bowen of Townsend, Massachusetts, complained of weird and scary happenings in their house, like moved furniture, unexplained notes, and food devoured as per Indy100. Reportedly, their father first discounted the incidents as pranks, but the truth came out when their 16-year-old schoolmate, Daniel LaPlante, was discovered lurking in their home after scaring the family.

According to reports, LaPlante confined the family in a bedroom while dressed in Native American-style clothing and face paint, but Tina bravely escaped via a window and immediately contacted the police. After authorities were unable to find LaPlante that day, he suddenly returned to the home and reportedly ridiculed the family.

Following a detailed search, LaPlante was eventually discovered and you won't be able to guess where. The clever man was hiding in a cramped space inside the Bowne house's basement.

Investigation indicated that LaPlante's actions were driven by an obsession with Tina, whom he had previously dated. Later, it was discovered that LaPlante had been residing in the home for weeks, spying on the family and imitating a ghost. Following his arrest, LaPlante was transported to a juvenile jail facility but was freed on bond months later.

What is Tina Bowen doing these days?

Daniel LaPlante's parole request was rejected in 2019 (YouTube/@wcvbchannel5boston)

Allegedly, the experience had a significant influence on Tina and her sister's lives. Joe Turner, the author of a book on LaPlante met with the Bown family and shared how they feel about LaPlante now.

Turner notes that the main recipient of LaPlante's anger, Tina, has forgiven him and holds no grudges, while her older adopted sister still battles with fear and eagerly anticipates LaPlante's demise, as reported by the Daily Star. Aside from this, there is little public knowledge about Tina, since she abstains from engaging on social media.

