Teenage 'AGT' star just dropped a soulful cover on Instagram — and fans have one big request

'America's Got Talent' is home to all kinds of individuals keen to share their talent. Some are so extremely confident of their skill that they own the stage from the very second they step on it, and then there are some who, despite being really talented, undermine themselves or just feel nervous on stage. Such was the case with Reid Thomas Wilson, a 14-year-old teenager (at the time of performance) from Alabama who appeared on season 19 of 'America's Got Talent' and wowed the judges with his mesmerizing voice.

As Wilson stepped on stage, he looked quite anxious, as his legs were trembling while talking to Simon Cowell. As Cowell asked the young talent what he would be doing, Wilson replied with a gentle demeanor, "I've been singing all my life, but the past year, I've been kind of working on it a lot more and singing in front of people more since it's definitely my dream." Cowell then continued to give the 14-year-old some words of wisdom. "I always say this, and it's happened. Two minutes really, really can change your life, so let's see what we can do."

No one expected what was about to unfold as a visibly anxious Wilson prepared to start performing. As he began to sing his beautiful rendition of 'You Don't Own Me' by Lesley Gore, the audience and the judges loved the young talent's voice. As Wilson's performance progressed, he shattered the quiet shell of the reserved introvert as he began walking around the stage to exercise some stage presence.

Wilson got a unanimous yes and the coveted Golden Buzzer. As Howie Mandel praised Wilson, he said, "That stage is where dreams come true. Do you believe in dreams?" Wilson, without hesitating, said yes. Mandel got up from his seat, said, "Well, one of them is about to come true," and went on to slam the Golden Buzzer. While the young talent reached the semi-finals, he sadly couldn't make it to the finals, as reported by Fandom. However, since then Wilson has started uploading covers of iconic songs on his Instagram. Recently, Wilson showcased his vocal skills by performing his rendition of the beautiful song 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong. The 14-year-old posted the cover on his Instagram with the caption "Feels like spring, sounds like spring."

Fans still following Wilson from 'AGT' loved his soulful rendition of the song as they flooded the comments with heartfelt comments. One fan even asked if there is a chance he could audition for 'The Voice': "Hey Reid!! Your voice sounds amazing!! I've been a huge fan of yours since AGT!! I can't wait to see what's up next for you. Did you ever think of auditioning for 'The Voice'?" As reported by Montgomery Advertiser, Wilson revealed he would want to come back to 'AGT,' to which he stated, "100%, if I was asked to do it, I would quit everything I was doing, fly out to LA, and do it," he confessed. "I would love to be back so much." Another fan noted, "Reid, you are absolutely amazing! God has blessed you with a beautiful, soulful voice."