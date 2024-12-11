Where is Nicole Owens now? Fab Five helps 'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero abandoned by ex of 30 years

Netflix's 'Queer Eye' centers on five highly qualified experts who use their specialized knowledge to assist Heroes or individuals in achieving personal fulfillment. Nicole Owens, whose traumatic history and healing path have not only made her a fan favorite but also an inspiration to millions, was one of them in season 9.

Nicole, who was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, is having the time of her life right now. She is a proud mother of three children: a married son, a daughter pursuing a business career, and a transgender son who has always had her unwavering support.

She has had several positions in the notary profession and is currently a professional notary. Since 2004, Nicole has worked as a Loan Document Signer at the Document Specialist, offering document signing-focused mobile notary services every day of the week. Due to her experience, she regularly closes 60 deals on average each month while putting her customers' comfort levels first.

She has been employed for more than 20 years at Fidelity National Title as an Approved Signer. Nicole appears to be putting herself and her needs first right now without sacrificing her basic, compassionate personality, which is ultimately what counts.

Who is 'Queer Eye' Season 9 hero Nicole Owens?

Nicole, a mother of three, was attempting to make the most of the cards she was handed in life without ever seeking assistance. None of her children, however, were happy with this, so they nominated her in the hopes that she would at last find her true self and become the person she was destined to be.

In actuality, she comes from a very conservative and religious family, but she chose to break with her faith as her views and beliefs evolved, which caused her mother to completely cut her off.

Nicole Owens's marital life destroyed her confidence

Nicole thought she was in love, so she married a man in her early 20s, even though she knew they weren't the right fit. She had no idea that after 30 years of marriage, he would not only abandon her but also be unfaithful over the years and somewhat domineering.

He told her he was going on a work trip one day, packed his things, and moved permanently to the Philippines. Shortly after, she discovered he had been married in the Philippines for eight years and had another family.

Fab Five gave Nicole Owens new-found confidence

When the Fab Five entered the scene, they assisted Nicole in realizing that, despite her little aging, she still had her best years ahead of her and was a proud mother of three. They assisted her in realizing that she deserved to be honored, as well as deserving of it.

She was able to glimpse the flame that was always within her thanks to them.

