'AGT' judges thought this contestant was just a 'cute' 14-year-old — until she started dancing

Watch Mariandrea Villegas blow America Got Talent's judges and fans away with her 'Mad World' dance performance

America's Got Talent's audition for 2023 has seen many surprising contestants; however, 14-year-old Mariandrea Villegas become a viral sensation. Before her performance, she told the judges that she had been dancing since she was 5 years old. However, she revealed that she had never performed before such a big audience. When Howie Mandel asked why she chose to perform on 'AGT', Villegas replied, "I am here because I want to inspire all the younger Mexican Women to know they are limitless." This made the audience cheer. Mandel responded, "I like that...that's a good message." Mandel also asked, "If you should be able to win 1 million dollars, what would you do with it?". Villegas promptly replied, "Well, I would of course use it for my college future, and um, I would like makeup.." She chuckled and continued, "Do makeup... and I want to travel the world." Gaining another round of applause from the audience.

As she started dancing to 'Tears for Fears', she amazed the judges and the audience with her dance style and moves. At the end of the performance, she not only received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience but garnered a string of praises. Sofia Vergara said, "That was so wow...what a surprise!” Vergara said. “That was spectacular. You were dancing and acting at the same time. The passion, the attention — speechless.” Heidi Klum added, "You stand there, you look like this cute girl, you have this beautiful face and smile, and then all of the sudden she’s possessed." He further told Villegas, "You’re a partial contortionist, I mean everything.” Mandel couldn't resist the charm of the performance either and said, "It was like magic watching you.” Mandel continued. “Like, your facial expressions, the energy. You own the stage, you own the building, you own the show, you were magnificent.”

Screenshot of Mariandrea Villages from 'Auditions AGT 2023' (Image Source: Facebook | Auditions AGT 2023)

Cowell also praised Villegas and said, "You have a real presence about you,” Simon Cowell said of the audition. “And I loved the choice of music as well. I think you’re unbelievably talented. This is what you’re meant to be doing.” Fans also agreed with the judges and flocked to the YouTube section to comment. One said, "Amazing!!! But why has this evil style of dancing become so famous in recent years? I prefer something closer to your angel side." Another added, "For Mexican girls… but performs in America."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

The praises didn't stop on YouTube, News Break also reported that one fan wrote, "I had to watch this more than once. Her smile, energy, and face remind me of a young Natalie Portman. You can tell she is more than a dancer also, very intelligent, expressive, talented, yes acting too. Wow! Congratulations!" shared one commenter. "This young lady has a very bright future ahead of her! The passion that she emanated while dancing was above and beyond what we have seen in half the dancers that are older than her... Can't wait to see what she does next!!!" wrote another. On Social media, one said, "One of the best solo dance acts I have ever seen... it was not just the movement which was perfection but the facial expressions which came from the heart and soul."

This was not the only time Villegas showcased her dance style. She wowed the audiences back on October 22 on 'Jennifer Hudson Show' where she appeared with Choreographer, Phil Wright, as per Jennifer Hudson's official website. Her fans were so impressed, one commented on the channel, "I don’t watch much daytime television, but I really enjoy Jennifer Hudson’s show! She brings an energy to daytime I’ve not seen before!! I’m such a fan of hers anyway! I just watched “Winnie”….WOW!!! Ms. Hudson needs many more Academy Awards!! She is SO GOOD!!!!"