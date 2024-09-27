Where is John Carter now? The chilling story of the murder of Katelyn Markham

'Dateline NBC' will explore the chilling murder of Katelyn Markham, an Ohio woman killed by her fiancé, John Carter

Disclaimer: Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised

FAIRFIELD, OHIO: 'Dateline NBC' Season 33 is just around the corner! Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of true-crime mysteries in this upcoming season of the long-running series. The first episode will explore the chilling tale of Katelyn Markham, an Ohio woman who was murdered by her fiance John Carter. Katelyn had a bright future ahead of her which was cut short by her fiance.

The upcoming installment of the popular crime series will take an in-depth look at the complex details surrounding this tragic case, in which a man murdered his fiancée. At the time of writing, John is serving a three-year prison sentence for this brutal crime.

Ohio native Katelyn Markham disappeared in 2011 (Instagram/@datelinenbc)

Who is John Carter?

John Carter is an Ohio man who gained widespread attention after he was accused of killing his fiance Katelyn Markham. In August 2011, Katelyn, a 21-year-old art student, disappeared from her hometown of Fairfield, Ohio, leaving her family in shock. “I was just starting high school, and then my sister goes missing,” Katelyn's sister Ally Markham shared in the official trailer for the episode. Katelyn’s fiancé, John, also expressed his shock at her disappearance, stating, "Katelyn is the love of my life. We've been engaged for a year."

Around two years after Katelyn went missing, her family received devastating news: her partial remains were found in a wooded area in Indiana, just 25 miles from Fairfield. The authorities subsequently classified the case as a homicide. However, after nine long years, an investigator from the county prosecutor's office decided to seek justice for Katelyn and found evidence that pointed all fingers at John Carter.

In 2013, the authorities managed to find the skeletal remains of John's fiancee Katelyn Markham (Instagram/@datelinenbc)

Why did John Carter murder his fiancee Katelyn Markham?

In March 2023, Katelyn Markham's fiancé, John Carter, faced serious legal troubles when he was arrested by law enforcement and charged with two counts of murder. In July 2024, John ultimately pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and decided to enter a plea, a decision that surprised many.

A month later, John was sentenced to three years in prison, a sentence that many believed was insufficient given the severity of his crimes. Over the years, Katelyn's family has struggled to deal with her tragic death. To this day, John has not disclosed any details about the circumstances surrounding Katelyn's death.

John Carter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and decided to enter a plea in July 2024 (Instagram/@datelinenbc)

How did John Carter kill his fiancee Katelyn Markham?

In 2013, the authorities managed to find the skeletal remains of John's fiancee Katelyn Markham. At that time, the authorities classified her death as a homicide. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to determine the exact cause of Katelyn's death.

As per a report by CBS News, Butler County prosecutors claimed that John inflicted "physical violence and by force" upon his partner Katelyn, leading to the tragic end of her life. Katelyn was a bubbly and bold girl who had big dreams. The aspiring artist wanted to pave a path for herself in the art community, but her aspirations were tragically shattered by the hidden intentions of her fiancé, John.

John Carter didn't reveal the reason behind Katelyn Markham's killing (Instagram/@datelinenbc)

Katelyn Markham's father Dave Markham felt 'relieved and grateful' after John Carter's sentencing

Katelyn Markham's father, Dave Markham shared a sense relief and gratitude following the sentencing of John Carter. While having a chat with the media after John's sentencing, Dave shared his thoughts on the case, stating that he was glad his daughter received justice and that John was held accountable for his actions.

“It’s not over, and no it’s not closure, but it’s the start of something else to come. I’m thankful and grateful for the judge handing out the sentence that he did," John said, according to Journal News.