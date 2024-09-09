Where is Daniel LaPlante now? 'The Real Murders on Elm Street' recounts chilling story of teen killer who secretly lived inside victim’s home

Max's 'The Real Murders on Elm Street' is all set to premiere from Monday, September 9

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When you hear the name Daniel LaPlante, your heart is bound to feel claustrophobic as the killer's heinous crimes are still afresh in people's minds, which will further be explored in the upcoming crime documentary 'The Real Murders on Elm Street.'

The documentary series, which is due to air on Monday, September 9, will recount the story of six of the most horrible homicides that have shaken American towns. Produced by Grandma’s House Entertainment, 'The Real Murders on Elm Street' will shed light on infamous killer Daniel LaPlante, whose heinous crimes still send chills down the spines.

Why did Daniel LaPlante hide in a home?

Daniel LaPlante had an abusive upbringing (YouTube/@bellafior)

Daniel LaPlante, born on May 15, 1970, in Townsend, Massachusetts, allegedly suffered significant sexual and psychological abuse from his father as a youngster and subsequently from his psychiatrist as a teenager. As per reports, LaPlante; 's residence was disorderly and full of garbage and old automobiles. Additionally, students and teachers at his school saw LaPlante as a loner who was not friendly.

LaPlante's criminal activities started in late 1986, when he covertly entered the Bowen family's house in Pepperell, hiding in a tiny crawl space, according to All Thats Interesting. As per reports, LaPlante was obsessed with teenager Tina Bowen. Over many weeks, he mentally harassed the family by mimicking a ghost and engaging in odd activities such as drinking milk and using the bathroom.

According to reports, LaPlante was discovered by the family's father, Frank Bowen, after his daughters saw evidence of an intruder. LaPlante, allegedly armed with a hatchet, was discovered hiding in the home and detained. He was kept in juvenile custody until being released on bond in October 1987.

Did Daniel LaPlante kill a pregnant woman?

Daniel LaPlante mercilessly killed a pregnant woman Priscilla Gustafson, and her two young children Abigail and William (YouTube/@crimehub)

Soon after being freed from jail, LaPlante committed a heinous act that still sends shivers down the spine and this time his crime was more serious. On November 16, 1987, 17-year-old LaPlante reportedly launched a string of burglaries against various properties, including the Gustafson property in Townsend, Massachusetts. On December 1, LaPlante came home and brutally killed pregnant Priscilla Gustafson and her two children, Abigail aged 7, and William aged 5, as per Oxygen True Crime.

LaPlante tied Priscilla to her bed, sexually assaulted her, and then shot her twice with a stolen pistol. The savage attacker had no compassion for impoverished children, drowning both William and Abigail in separate baths.

What is Daniel LaPlante doing these days?

Daniel LaPlante's request for parole was rejected in 2019 (YouTube/@wcvbchannel5boston)

LaPlante was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing three members of the Gustafson family in 1988. According to sources, in 2017, when a statute permitted adolescents condemned to life in prison to seek parole, LaPlante repented for his crimes and sought a lower term, understanding the seriousness of his conduct. Regardless of his plea, a court sentenced him to 45 years in jail, as per Oxygen True Crime.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld a 2019 statute enabling adolescents convicted of murder to obtain parole after 30 years, upholding LaPlante's 45-year sentence, according to the Telegram.

How to stream 'The Real Murders on Elm Street'?

A screengrab from the trailer of 'The Real Murders on Elm Street' (YouTube/@investigationdiscovery)

You may watch 'The Real Murders on Elm Street' on Investigation Discovery, but you must first connect to it via your TV provider. You may verify with your provider; most major cable and satellite TV providers in the United States provide ID as part of their channel roster.

In addition, Philo, Hulu, and Max provide Investigation Discovery services in their subscriptions.

'The Real Murders on Elm Street' trailer