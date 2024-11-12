‘Christina in the Country’: A trip through the stunning filming locations on HGTV spin-off

The upcoming season of ‘Christina in the Country’ will follow interior designer Christina Hall as she expands her business in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: 'Christina in the Country' Season 2 is just around the corner! The upcoming season of the HGTV spin-off series will focus on the renowned interior designer Christina Hall as she further grows her design business in Tennessee.

For those curious, the upcoming season of the house renovation show was filmed in several locations, including Franklin, Leiper's Fork, and the Nashville area. During the premiere episode of the show, fans will see the transformation of a house located in a historic neighborhood near Franklin. The host of 'Christina on the Coast' was previously an owner of a farmhouse in Leiper's Fork, which will also be showcased in the upcoming show. In addition, she will be seen working on custom homes for a bunch of local clients.

'Christina in the Country' Season 2 star Christina Hall is an interior designer (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

What is 'Christina in the Country' all about?

'Christina in the Country' is an HGTV spin-off show that follows Christina Hall as she focuses on expanding her interior design business across the country while settling on a farm in Tennessee. In the show, she applies her expertise to remodel homes and meet the needs of her clients.

The Tennessee-based show 'Christina in the Country' first saw the light of day on February 16, 2023. Subsequently, HGTV renewed the series for a six-episode second season which will be airing on November 12, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on HGTV.

'Christina in the Country' Season 2 host Christina Hall loves renovating houses (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

What to expect from 'Christina in the Country' Season 2 Episode 1?

In the first episode of 'Christina in the Country' Season 2, fans will meet a couple looking to remodel their home now that their ten children have moved out and begun their journeys. Now, the couple wants to downsize but finds it difficult due to their deep attachment to their family home, filled with cherished memories. Christina Hall will try her best to breathe new life into the space, transforming it into a more functional environment that caters to the needs of the pair as they adjust to their quieter lifestyle.

In addition, Christina will be on the lookout for a property in Tennessee that she can renovate and flip. We are pretty sure that the upcoming season of the HGTV spin-off will have some remarkable house renovations.

'Christina in the Country' star Christina Hall will be on the lookout for a property in Tennessee that she can renovate and flip in Season 2 (@hgtv)

'Christina in the Country' Season 2 premieres on November 12, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on HGTV.