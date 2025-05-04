We were all smiles watching these adorable 'AGT' dancers — until Simon Cowell gave us the ick

'America's Got Talent' welcomes singers, dancers, comedians, magicians, and so much more of all ages. Dance duos are very common on 'AGT', with dancers going above and beyond to make a name for themselves. A great example of this is Sebastian and Sonia, who put in years of work to be on the stage of 'AGT'. However, the fact needs to be considered here that they had 'years' to give to their craft, unlike young talents like Grace VanderWaal, who wowed the judges with sheer passion and dedication to her craft.

Enter Artyon, 9, and Paige, 8, as reported by Fandom. These two little dancers stepped on stage hand in hand for their quarterfinals performance. The duo won the hearts of the audience and the judges. When asked if they would continue to dance when they grow up, little Paige adorably replied, "We're always going to dance together, and we're probably going to get married when we get older." The duo had a heartfelt connection to dancing, as they met in the dance studio while they were both learning.

That said, the audition performance of the duo didn't go so well, as they were buzzed by Cowell, who stated, "I'm going to say no for all the right reasons," as the duo's performance wasn't polished enough. However, they got a yes from the other three judges, which advanced them to the next round. Fast forward to the quarterfinals, and Artyon and Paige were ready to prove Cowell wrong. In this episode, the kids looked a lot like Heidi Klum and her husband, which Howie Mandel noticed. Hilariously enough, Klum noticed and compared the duo to her and her husband.

As the music kicked in to the iconic track 'Time of My Life' from the famous dancing movie, it was evident that Artyon and Paige had worked on their moves. The duo grooved to the beats, moving seamlessly across the stage; there were even times when Artyon did multiple backflips back-to-back. Their performance got a standing ovation from Mel B, Seal, and Heidi Klum. However, to progress to the next round, they needed to get the public's votes, which they failed to get, and their journey ended in the quarterfinals.

This episode of 'AGT' aired all the way back in 2007, making one curious if the cute duo is still together and still grooving. Sadly, they're not. While Paige Glenn still dances and regularly uploads dance routines on her Instagram, Artyon Celestine seems to have parted ways with dancing, as he has committed his life solely to playing football. Despite appearing on 'Dancing With The Stars Juniors' after his appearance on 'AGT,' Artyon doesn't dance anymore.