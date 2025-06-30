‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses Bonus Round — but gets an Audi Q3 thanks to fans of the show

‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans were once seriously upset when the rules of the game didn't allow a contestant to win the grand Bonus Round prize. This was back in 2021 when Charlene Rubush lost the final round. However, she still won an Audi Q3, all thanks to the viewers of the show. During the December 21, 2021, episode, Rubush, who was from Las Vegas, played against Michael Wallace, a property manager from Sherman Oaks, and Shelly Vasquez from Long Beach.

During the initial round, Wallace landed on 'Bankrupt', while Rubush earned $1,300 in 'What Are You Doing?' Moving further, Rubush went on to make, $16,500, solving 'SUNSHINE ON MY SHOULDERS'. Meanwhile, Wallace was on $9,700. After the triple toss-ups, the final scores of the contestants were: Vasquez with $10,800, Wallace having a total earnings of $11,700, and Rubush had earned $16,500 cash prize and a trip. She went ahead in the game to play the Bonus Round.

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

In the final round, the contestant chose to go ahead with 'What are you doing?' category again which got her the puzzle '_ _ _ _ S _ N _ T _ E R _ _ _ T _ _ R _.' After Rubush selected 'G, D, H, and I,' her puzzle looked like '_ H _ _ S I N G T H E R I G H T _ _ R D.' This was when she gave an incorrect answer, 'CHOOSING THE RIGHT CARD,' but soon guessed correctly: 'CHOOSING THE RIGHT WORD.' Although Rubush had said the correct answer, that too before the time expired, she lost the game.

There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene!



More to come as we help #GiveHerTheQ3. https://t.co/WrX5xOVgIE — Audi USA (@Audi) December 23, 2021

As per the former host, Pat Sajak, the words were supposed to be said continuously and not with a long pause in between. Sajak explained that Rubush had taken a long pause between the words 'right' and 'word.' "Whenever there is a close thing like that, a rule, a technicality if you will, one of the rules, for example, adding an 'and' during the crossword round, people say 'just give it to them.' But there's a reason you have rules, and you can't start bending, that gets into dangerous territory, but she did great," the host stressed, as per 6ABC. But the contestant did not walk empty-handed as she had made $16,500 in her previous games, also winning a trip.

Aw they put a big red bow on it and everything ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hVSBsJq5V3 — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) January 18, 2022

Rubush's loss had many viewers, including former 'Jeopardy!' winner Alex Jacob, comment on how unfair it was as she had lost an Audi Q3 in the final round. "Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car," Jacob stated on social media. Following the outrage that followed, Audi responded with a sweet message. "You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3," the automobile giant stated. Further thanking the fans of the game show, Audi posted on X (formerly Twitter), "There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene!" As per Today, Jacob had even posted a picture of Rubush with her new car.