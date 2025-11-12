Idris Elba's 'Luther' is coming back as Netflix moves forward with a new sequel — all you need to know

Idris Elba will be sharing the screen with Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley in the new 'Luther' movie

Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson are set to team up for the second 'Luther' film. Netflix recently announced that Elba will be reprising his role as Detective John Luther for the next 'Luther' feature film, The Independent reported. Meanwhile, Wilson, who didn't appear in the first film 'Luther: The Fallen Sun', will reprise her role as the detective's murderous sidekick, Alice Morgan, with Dermot Crowley set to return as Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk. Jamie Payne, well-known for his roles in films like 'The Hour', 'Child of Mine', and 'U Be Ded', will be returning to direct the sequel from a script by series creator Neil Cross.

The official logline of the upcoming 'Luther' film reads, "When a wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hits London, Luther is secretly called back into service. But how can he save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?" According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the follow-up to the 2023 film 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' will begin shooting in February. The producers for the project include Chernin Entertainment, Cross, Elba, Gina Carter for 22Summers, and Tim Lewis.

For the unversed, 'Luther' first aired in 2010, and the British psychological crime thriller series ran for five seasons. For his stellar acting performance in the series, Elba also received a Critics' Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award. During his latest interview with Netflix, Cross candidly spoke about the next 'Luther' film and said, "Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me—they’re family. I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them…and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther's not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next."

On the other hand, Payne expressed his excitement for the next 'Luther' film and said, "Neil has yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together. It's a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan, played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson. Fans new and old are in for a treat!"