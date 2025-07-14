‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gives it her all — but loses to the weirdest puzzle the show’s ever aired

A ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was given a long puzzle, prompting fans to call it ‘one of the worst final puzzles.’

‘Wheel of Fortune fans often react passionately after each episode. Be it out of excitement or frustration, viewers often take to social media to share their thoughts. That’s exactly what happened after Amy Chumbley lost the Bonus Round on the February 27, 2024, episode. The kindergarten teacher from Lubbock, Texas, competed against Kyle Gilbrech of Los Angeles and Shamara Walker of Lithonia, Georgia. As per TV Insider, Chumbley played well early on, earning $21,710 in cash and a trip to Iceland by the Express Round. She continued to play strongly in later rounds, bringing her total winnings to $27,510.

The married mother of two also made it to the Bonus Round, where even more winnings were up for grabs. Selecting the “Chumbley struggled to solve it, guessing words like “Pile” and “Emits.”Place” category, Chumbley got the puzzle that looked like “_ _ _ E E _ _ T _ _ _ E L.” She then chose to go ahead with letters “M, H, C, and I,” following which her puzzle looked like “_ I _ E E M _ T _ _ I E L _,” as the ten-second timer started to tick. Chumbley struggled to solve it, guessing words like “Pile” and “Emits.” However, she couldn’t guess the puzzle and lost the Bonus Round as the timer went off.

The co-host, Vanna White, later revealed that the correct answer was “Wide Empty Field.” Chumbley jokingly pretended to cry, prompting Sajak to say, “She’s crying on the air.” He then revealed she had missed out on an additional $40,000, adding to her heartbreak. In a YouTube comment, Chumbley wrote, “I almost cried because my sister’s husband is a cotton and wheat farmer and works in a ‘wide open field’… but most certainly not empty! Haha! This was an experience of a lifetime!”

Wide empty field? A place or phrase never before spoken. SMH! — Dean Hockenberry (@DeanHocken82967) August 14, 2024

Many viewers were unhappy, calling the Bonus Round puzzle “awful.” “Wide open field, yes...wide empty field, no! Awful!” a post read on X. “That was one of the worst final puzzles,” another expressed. A follower of the reality game show was seen expressing, “‘Wide empty field’ ….w** is that, @WheelofFortune… words nobody has ever said.” A 'Wheel of Fortune' fan wrote, "Wide empty field? A place or phrase never before spoken. SMH!"

This wasn’t the only time ‘Wheel of Fortune’ sparked controversy in 2024. Later that month, contestant Tamara Atkins lost the final puzzle; the correct answer was “JOINING A BOOK CLUB.” As per the New York Post, many viewers believed she said “running a book club.” Taking their frustration to social media, some users wrote, “Wheel of Fortune, the contestant got the puzzle right; you messed it up again!” While another comment read, “Wth. I thought she said that in PLENTY of time!!! And I thought the rule was as long as you BEGAN before the buzzer, you could finish!!”