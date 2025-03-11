Michael Jackson's final rehearsal video resurfaces and fans are still getting emotional: "A legend who..."

After his final rehearsal, Michael Jackson greeted fans before heading home—where he tragically passed away from cardiac arrest

Despite controversies and personal struggles, Michael Jackson's music continues to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide, proving that his legacy will never fade. More than a decade after his tragic death, Jackson’s final rehearsal footage has resurfaced, offering fans a bittersweet reminder of the King of Pop’s unparalleled stage presence and dedication to his craft.

Pop star Michael Jackson speaks with photographers during a break in his testimony December 3, 2002 in Santa Maria, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Ruymen - Pool)

The resurfaced video dates back to June 24, 2009, when Jackson can be seen preparing for a tour when he suffered cardiac arrest at home, as per The Mirror. For the uninformed, the Grammy winner's doctor, Conrad Murray, was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for administering propofol to treat Jackson’s insomnia. The resurfaced video was reportedly filmed just a day before Jackson's passing and showcases the King of Pop in his element as he rehearses for his 'This Is It' tour.

Dressed in a black bomber jacket over a white button-up shirt and black trousers and sporting a ponytail, Jackson moves effortlessly through his choreography. The footage captures him performing 'Thriller' alongside backup dancers dressed in Halloween-inspired costumes, reminiscent of the iconic music video. Despite his looming comeback, Jackson appears relaxed, sharing smiles and laughter with his crew, making the video a bittersweet reminder of his legendary presence.

The video brought forth an array of emotions as fans shared their opinions in a Reddit thread. A Redditor commented, "So unfair. He died way too early. Media would spin up stupid stories and he would just ignore it all. Such a legend who had a terrible upbringing," while another said, "Literally no other pop artist or hip hop artist could sing and simultaneously dance like Michael. To say it was talent would greatly undermine him. It was nothing short of pure black magic arts. The way he commanded your attention."

In a similar vein, a comment read, "Literally his farewell singing Guy had a complicated life but you can’t deny his legendary status. He was the soundtrack of pretty much all of our lives 30+ years old." A fan wrote, "Moved like a much younger man. Smooth." While another remarked, "Curious what gem's he would've still given us if he didn't pass."

Notably, Jackson was fully immersed in rehearsals for his highly anticipated This Is It comeback tour. The pressure was mounting, and the singer had repeatedly expressed struggles with sleep. The Associated Press later described his final hours, noting that his last rehearsal ended around midnight with a powerful performance of Earth Song. Afterward, Jackson embraced his dancers, expressed his gratitude to the crew, and bid them farewell with a heartfelt, "God bless you."

Following the rehearsal, Jackson returned to his home on Carolwood Drive, as per the Los Angeles Times. As he arrived, he briefly stopped at the metal gate to acknowledge a small group of devoted fans waiting outside. His bodyguard, watching from the driveway, noted Dr Conrad Murray’s car parked outside—just as it had been on many previous nights. After being escorted inside by his security team, Jackson was taken to the foot of the stairs, beyond which only Dr Murray and his children were allowed.

Shortly after arriving home, Jackson complained of exhaustion and his ongoing struggle to sleep. Through the night and into the morning, he was administered a series of drugs intended to help him rest. Officials later confirmed that it was Murray who provided these strong medications. Jackson was later found unresponsive. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to find him in cardiac arrest and not breathing. Despite their efforts, he could not be revived.