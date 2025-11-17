'Baddies USA: Chapter 1': Release date, trailer, and everything we know about hit Zeus Network show

The series, which has multiple spinoffs, will now return to the network on November 23, 2025

The new trailer of Zeus Network's hit reality show, 'Baddies USA: Chapter 1,' has been generating buzz. The series, which has multiple spinoffs, will now return to the network on November 23, 2025. Chapter 1 will see a string of new faces, along with the cast from the previous instalment.

Earlier, Zeus dropped the teaser of the new season and is expected to follow the same scheduling slate as it has previously. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on the episode count or the runtime, but with the show's premiere less than a week away, more details are expected to surface over the next few days.

Per reports, the announced cast for Chapter 1 includes Chrisean Rock, Ahna Mac, Diamond TheBody, Scotty W. The Body, Rollie, Tommie Lee, Sukihana, Biggie, Tesehki, Mariah Lynn, and Sapphire. Rounding up the list is Badd Dolly, Tinkaabellaaa, Summer Non Other, Big Lex Not Da Lil One, Nunu, Big Gretch, Smiley, and Fania. The trailer also featured a punch-up between Big Lex and her ex-friend Summer, with expletives thrown about in copious doses.

In related news, Chrisean made headlines for blasting rapper Blueface after his viral claim that a 20v1 suitor looked like their son. "You know, I can't wait when me and my son just go visit your grave one day," she said, according to HotNewHipHop. "That's what you're trying to do right now. While we're living our lives, separate from the chaos, your b***h a** wants to kill us. You know you gon' die first before us, right? That day's coming. 'Cause I'm not trying to kill you while you're still here. Real s**t. It's cool. Can't wait to see that tombstone."

"The whole world clowning my kid, right?" Chrisean further added. "But you know who started it, who broke the ice with that? You. His father, bro. And you're still at it. You're at a 20v1 talking about your precious baby. Who let you out of jail? For real, who let you out? You're not safe out here playing like that, yo. Real s**t. Over my dead body, yo. You ain't safe out here... Keep playing with your kid, bro. I ain't been reacting to none of the bulls**t you're on. I mind my business."

With ample drama on and off the screen, the 'Baddies' stars promise a humdinger, and only time will tell how the latest instalment fares. For now, fans appear to be waiting with feverish excitement.