Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's tumultuous relationship captured public interest when they debuted on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in season 2. Their relationship defied a 6,000-mile distance and a 20-year age gap. They went strong for several years despite many conflicts, but as time passed, their issues grew more serious. With both parties still involved in a legal battle and continuing to publicly air their frustrations, the couple's drama is far from over. Just last year, in August, Deem posted an emotional car selfie video, expressing her sadness and revealing that her worst fear had come true.

Her anguish was clear as she described how her partner disappeared just after their intense Tell-All episode last year. As reported by The Things, she said, "After the Tell-All we got home...And my worst fear came true. We were [sic] home four days, I believe. Four days, three days, he was gone. He was gone." However, Deem isn't one to cry over spilled milk. Instead, she has taken legal action to have their marriage dissolved. She alleged that Ilesanmi used her only to get a U.S. visa.

Meanwhile, Ilesanmi's side of the story painted a very different picture. In a video he shared with fans, he described his frantic escape from Deem's house in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Following a heated dispute in which Deem allegedly shunned him, Ilesanmi grabbed all of his belongings and walked away. He begged a stranger for a phone so he could call his friends and catch a bus. He has since sought spousal support and hired an attorney to refute Deem's allegations. However, Deem wasn't done. In a troubling video, she vented her rage and threatened Ilesanmi.

She said, “I’ll see you soon, Michael. Whether it’s on a plane or in a courtroom, I’ll see you soon.” Recently, Ilesanmi has claimed financial difficulties on social media and attributed it to being dubbed a fraudster. After Deem filed for an annulment, Ilesanmi started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with his legal expenses. Later, when he arrived in the U.S., he bought a car and settled into a luxurious apartment. He has also been spotted spending time outdoors with friends. Despite his apparent comfort, he recently shared a video on his Instagram of a man counting stacks of dollar bills, hinting at ongoing financial difficulties, as reported by Screenrant. He captioned the same: "How my budget gonna be starting January 1st."

Deem recently also shared a video on her Instagram Story, giving fans an update on her life. It said, “She did it alone. She did it broke. She did it bruised, drained, lost, and terrified.” Despite the difficulties, Deem has shown that she can handle any situation that comes her way. She wants her followers to know that even if she's not feeling her best at the moment, she's proud of what she's achieved. Interestingly, she is allegedly been making money by hosting meet-and-greets with her fans as she navigates the chaos.