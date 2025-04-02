Steve Harvey walked away mid-game when a 'Family Feud' contestant gave a bizarre answer

"It better not be right," said Steve Harvey when a contestant named 'Wheel of Fortune' as the most watched show at home

Comedian Steve Harvey, who has been hosting the 'Family Feud' since 2010, is no stranger to handling awkward questions. The reality game show follows a simple format, where two families compete by guessing the most popular survey answers. The game starts with a face-off, and the winning team advances to the Fast Money round for a cash prize. Often, the answers to these survey questions can be bizarre. While Harvey mostly embraces these moments with humor, one particular answer left him so stunned that he had no choice but to walk away.

Steve Harvey speaks onstage during 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In an episode of the 'Family Feud,' between Abed and the Kang family, Harvey asked contestants, "Name a game show that you watch at home and think, 'I could win big on that show.'" The contestant Christine buzzed in first and answered, "Family Feud." It turned out to be the second most popular answer. Harvey was surprised it wasn't number one. The other participant, Rana, then answered, "Wheel of Fortune." Harvey reacted with, "It better not be right." However, it was the number one answer, allowing her family to take control of the round. Omar confidently said, "I'm going to say The Price is Right." His answer was also on the board, as per The Market Realist.

Leena was next to answer, but she wasn’t confident in her choice. "Well, I guarantee you I couldn't win it, but Jeopardy!" she said, then admitted, "I couldn't do it. I would lose immediately." Luckily, she didn't lose on 'Family Feud' as her answer was on the board. Aladdin followed with "Deal or No Deal," but it wasn't on the board. Next up was Medina, who guessed, "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?" Harvey gave her a judgmental look, and he was right; her answer wasn't on the board either. With two strikes, the turn went back to Rana, who said, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" This time, the answer was on the board.

Omar took another turn and guessed, "Are you awake? It's new. It's on Netflix." Harvey was so shocked that he didn't even look at Omar and simply walked away from the table in disbelief, as it wasn't a well-known game show. He was right to do so, as the answer was incorrect, giving the opposing family a chance to steal the win. The pressure was now on Maria, who confidently said, "We're going to say Password, Steve." Unfortunately, that answer was also incorrect, and they lost their chance to win.

On another occasion, Harvey shared a clip from a past 'Family Feud' episode on his Instagram account, where the production crew pulled a prank on him, as per Atlanta Blackstar. Harvey read the survey question, saying, "Name a creature with no hair on it." Instead of showing the contestant's response, the clip jumped to him yelling for answer No. 7 to be revealed. As the infamous bell rang, the audience read the answer in unison: "Steve/Some People." The camera then cut to Harvey, who looked visibly stunned before turning to the production crew. "Oh, that's funny, huh, fellas?" he said, as a crew member laughed off the joke. The clip then humorously showed the word "FIRED" flashing across the screen, covering the crew member.