Michael Jackson confessed to Lisa Marie Presley that someone was trying to kill him: "Get hold of..."

"He felt that someone was going to try and kill him," shared Lisa Marie Presley about her final conversation with Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's unfortunate passing has to be one of the most talked-about subjects of the early 21st century. Jackson, who was struggling to revive his failing career, passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 due to an overdose of the anesthetic propofol. However, one of the most talked-about aspects of Jackson's mysterious life was his marriage to Lisa Marie Presley. The couple married in May 1994, but due to "irreconcilable differences," Persly filed for divorce in January 1996. Presley once shared that the King of Pop revealed the identity of the person who was 'trying to kill him' in their final conversation.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley during 1994 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Presley once opened up about her final conversation with Jackson during an appearance on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show.' Presley shared that after their separation, she and Jackson continued seeing each other for years and considered rekindling their marriage, as per The Express. She also explained her reason for leaving, saying, "I left him to put my foot in the ground; I was trying to take a stand and say, 'Come with me, don't do this (carry on down the same path).' And it was a stupid move because he didn't."

Despite this, she admitted, "He and I were still... I was flying all over the world, still with him for years to follow." Eventually, she severed ties, but years later, they had one final, painful conversation where Jackson made shocking claims. Presley further recalled their last meaningful conversation in 2005, saying, "It was a very long conversation. I was so moved and he could hear it and feel it…He was checking to get a read; throw a line out to see if I would bite." Presley admitted, "He wanted to tell me that I was right about a lot of people around him. That it had panned out to be exactly what he and I had talked about years ago."

Presley told Winfrey, "He asked if I still loved him, and I told him I was indifferent. And he didn't like that word, and he cried." The conversation ended with a chilling statement from Jackson as Presley said, "He felt that someone was going to try and kill him to get hold of his catalog and his estate." She admitted, "And I really didn't know what to do with that." Presley further told Winfrey, "He asked if I still loved him, and I told him I was indifferent. And he didn't like that word, and he cried…" She also revealed Jackson’s chilling concern, saying, "The final part of the conversation was him telling me that he felt that someone was going to try and kill him to get hold of his catalog and his estate. And I really didn't know what to do with that."

When Winfrey asked if Jackson had named names, Presley confirmed, "He did (tell me who), and I would like not to say them, but he expressed to me his concern over his life." Reflecting on their marriage, Presley said she had warned Jackson about the people around him, calling them "vampires." She admitted, "The one thing that correlates with Michael and my father on this subject was they had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create. They could have the kinds of people who were going to go with their program or were not, and if they weren’t, then they could be disposed of."

Presley died on January 12, 2023, at age 54 from complications related to bariatric surgery she had years earlier, as per NPR. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled her death as "natural causes due to effects of a small bowel obstruction." The autopsy report stated that her condition was a known complication of bariatric surgery, a weight loss procedure often performed when other methods fail or for serious medical conditions.