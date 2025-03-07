Michael Jordan's joke about his mom having an affair made even Letterman uneasy: "The milkman is..."

Michael Jordan’s playful joke about his height and the milkman left David Letterman and the audience in shock.

David Letterman, who hosted 'Late Night' and 'Late Show' for decades, had a natural charm with famous guests. His candid and effortless approach made him a favorite among audiences, influencing many talk show hosts who followed. Letterman’s humor still captivates fans today. One of his memorable interviews was with basketball legend Michael Jordan. The two had a lighthearted conversation about Jordan’s height, which led to an unexpected joke that left Letterman stunned.

Jordan, one of basketball’s greatest, played 15 legendary NBA seasons. He won six championships with the Chicago Bulls and was known for his exceptional athleticism. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, Jordan had a height that was surprising given that neither of his parents was 6 feet tall. During his 1989 'Late Night' appearance, Letterman asked if Jordan was the tallest in his family. The basketball icon responded with a humorous remark that had everyone laughing. He confirmed that he was indeed the tallest, explaining, “I’m the tallest. My father’s about 5’10”, my mother’s about 5’5″, everyone else is about 5’6″ and a half-5’7.” After a short pause, he jokingly added, “The milkman is about 6’7,” Fade Away World reported.

Both Jordan and Letterman, along with the audience, burst into laughter at the joke. Shortly after, the basketball star mentioned that his father was backstage and apologized for making such a bold joke on national television. Everyone got the joke, turning it into a classic moment. After being named to the NCAA All-American First Team during both his sophomore and junior years, Jordan left college to pursue his NBA career. However, in 1986, he returned to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to finish his degree in Geography. Despite his rising fame as a basketball superstar, Jordan made time for education, balancing his NBA career with summer classes, as per Biography.

During another interview with David Letterman in 1986, 23-year-old Jordan spoke about his graduation and how his mother played a key role in encouraging him to complete his studies. During this interview, he humorously referred to his Air Jordan sneakers as "ugly" and discussed his lucrative endorsement deals. When Letterman asked about his graduation status, Jordan said, “Well, I have two classes to do in the summer, but I went through ceremony; they let me go through ceremony.” When Letterman inquired about his degree, Jordan replied, “Geography.” The talk show host then jokingly asked what he planned to do with it. With his usual humor, Jordan responded, “I’ll travel a whole lot.” Although his professional success meant he did not need the degree, Jordan shared that his mother wanted him to finish college. He explained, “Well, my mother wants me to. She has a great influence in my life,” SportsRush reported.