What is the ‘Thermometer’ scandal on ‘Hell's Kitchen’? FOX show’s most controversial elimination explained

The 'Thermometer' scandal on 'Hell's Kitchen' is one of the show's most talked-about controversies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 'Thermometer' scandal on 'Hell's Kitchen' is one of the show's most talked-about controversies, revolving around the elimination of chef Matthew Francis Johnson during the 'Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns' season. This incident occurred in the second episode, where Matthew was caught using a digital meat thermometer that he had secretly brought from home. This was a clear violation of the show's strict rules, which prohibit contestants from bringing any outside tools or equipment into the kitchen. The scandal gained attention because of the irony involved—despite sneaking in the thermometer to ensure his meat was cooked perfectly, Matthew still ended up serving raw chicken and lamb to Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay was furious, not just because of the rule-breaking, but because Matthew's overall performance had been consistently poor. Prior to this, Matthew had already struggled during the signature dish challenge and an alcohol-themed cooking challenge, where his mistakes had put him at risk of elimination.

When the scandal came to light, Ramsay didn't hold back. He berated Matthew for his poor cooking and attitude, and then handed him back the very thermometer he had smuggled in, sarcastically advising him to use it properly in the future. "How incredible that somebody sneaked a meat thermometer in here, and then we still couldn't produce any cooked protein," Gordon said sarcastically. Matthew was then eliminated from the competition, making him one of the most memorable exits in the show's history—not just for the rule-breaking, but for the dramatic way it unfolded. "The next time you decide to cook protein, use this s**t properly," Ramsay added.

Where is chef Matthew Francis Johnson now?

After his controversial elimination from 'Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns', chef Matthew Francis Johnson transitioned away from working in traditional restaurants. Instead, he focused on creating content as a food vlogger and producing videos for food companies. Johnson has embraced his role in the digital space, using his culinary skills to engage with audiences online rather than in a professional kitchen.

He continues to work in the food industry but has made it clear that he does not plan to return to restaurant kitchens, stating that the restaurant life isn't for him. Despite the challenges he faced on 'Hell's Kitchen', Johnson remains active in the culinary world through his online presence, where he shares recipes, cooking tips, and his personal experiences.

Matthew is into food blogging now (@fox)

Gordon Ramsay’s tough words made Matthew Francis Johnson stop going to restaurants

Gordon Ramsay's harsh criticism during 'Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns' had a profound impact on Matthew Francis Johnson, ultimately leading him to stop pursuing a career in restaurant kitchens. During his elimination, Ramsay didn’t hold back, pointing out Matthew’s repeated mistakes, including serving raw chicken and lamb, and sarcastically questioning how someone could sneak in a meat thermometer and still fail to cook meat properly. Ramsay's tough words hit Matthew hard, leading him to reassess his career path.

In an interview after leaving the show, Matthew admitted, "I'm never going to go back to restaurants. It's just not for me." Ramsay's criticism made him realize that the high-pressure environment of a restaurant kitchen wasn’t where he wanted to be. Instead, Matthew decided to focus on other aspects of the culinary world, like food vlogging and producing content for food companies. Despite his passion for cooking, Ramsay's words pushed him to find a different way to express his love for food outside of the traditional restaurant scene.