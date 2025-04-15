Creepy ‘AGT’ duo freaked out judges with maggots on the table — but still made it to the next round

'America's Got Talent' gets a wide variety of acts; people use the 'world's biggest stage' to sing, dance, act, perform stunts, and so much more. While most of the time, these acts are amusing to watch, very rarely are they scary. That changed when a duo named 'Forest of Haunts' came to perform in season 19 of 'America's Got Talent'. As the act began, the judges looked around in anticipation, and then out of nowhere, one member of the duo emerged from beneath the judges' table. Donning ghastly ghost makeup with tattered clothes, the sudden appearance scared the 'AGT' judges, as Simon Cowell even dropped the F-bomb.

The ghastly lady then said, "My new friends, I want to play a game with you." As she finished the statement, another masked figure emerged from behind Sofia Vergara and Cowell, scaring the judges yet again. Vergara was so frightened, she didn't want to be anywhere near these performers. However, since the performers were persuasive, Cowell and Vergara accompanied them on stage while still being creeped out by them. Vergara was then blindfolded as she sat in a chair. The stage was lined up with four black balloons, each numbered from one to four. As Cowell stood next to them, the lady in the tattered clothes gave Cowell the instructions as she said in a very eerie tone, "These are my balloons from the Forest of Haunts. Your choice, her head's fate. Choose two numbers."

Cowell chose numbers one and two, as he then held on to those balloons. The performer then continued to pop the remaining balloons over Vergara's head as everyone watched in anticipation. Surprisingly, both the balloons just had harmless golden confetti. Vergara, still blindfolded, looked visibly disgusted and frightened just by the fact that the ghastly lady was behind her, speaking right in her ears. She then asked Cowell to give one of the balloons he was holding onto. Hesitant at first, Cowell gave the masked performer the number one balloon. Still in two minds about whether or not to choose it, he ended up giving the first balloon. To everyone's surprise, this balloon had golden confetti as well.

Vergara, with her blindfold finally removed, sighed in relief as both the judges went back to their table. However, there was a catch: there was still one balloon remaining. The masked performer walked towards the judges' table with the balloon as the ghastly lady spoke, "Simon has pulled off saving Sofia's head. This is the balloon he didn't choose, but dear judges, Forest of Haunts always has the last laugh. Now you shall all reap what Simon has sown." As she finished saying those words, the masked performer popped the balloon over the judges' table, and to everyone's surprise, maggots came out of it. As the judges looked in disgust, the maggots crawled on the table.

Heidi Klum and Vergara were so repulsed that they ended up pressing the red buzzer. Everyone was clearly taken aback as the audience even started booing. However, in a sudden turn of events, after everything calmed down, Cowell stated, "That was repulsive but brilliant," and gave the duo a yes. Following Cowell's decision was Howie Mandell, who gave a yes as well. Klum wasn't too keen on the performance and gave the ghastly duo a no. Everything rested on Vergara's shoulders now. Surprisingly, despite being the one who suffered the most in this performance, she gave a yes as well, and 'Forest of Haunts' progressed to the next round.