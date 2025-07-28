‘Wheel of Fortune’ dream finally came true for 56-year-old mom — but it was way tougher than it looked

Contestant who grew up watching 'Wheel of Fortune' with her grandmother fulfills her lifelong dream!

Appearing on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a dream for many, and for contestant Erika Hilliard, that dream finally came true and felt surreal. A 56-year-old mother, military spouse, and lifelong fan, Hilliard was one of the lucky few chosen to compete. She appeared on the show that had always been a huge part of her life. During an interview with Mic Check w/ Micah, Hilliard opened up about the experience and gushed about her love for the show. “I grew up watching 'Wheel of Fortune,' no matter where we were living, Germany, Texas, or Louisiana. I always found a way to tune in,” she revealed.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” she added. Hilliard recalled the long audition process and finally receiving the email she’d been waiting for. Years earlier, she brought her 2-year-old son in a stroller to a local fairground where producers were searching for potential contestants. “I tried then, but nothing happened,” she revealed. She had hoped to appear before longtime host Pat Sajak retired, saying she “wanted to meet him.” Still, she decided to try again, and this time, it paid off, as she got to meet Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest.

Contestant Erika Hilliard on the sets of 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Instagram | @erikahilliard)

But it wasn’t an easy process. Hilliard revealed that she did 3-4 auditions and didn’t know anything until the day of the taping. She made it onto the show and called the experience “surreal.” She couldn’t believe she was on the actual set, spinning the wheel and playing the game she'd loved for decades. “It still doesn’t feel real. You walk onto that set, and it’s like you’ve stepped inside your television. The lights, the wheel, the energy. It’s magical,” she added. Hilliard emphasized that the game is much harder than it looks, something viewers often don’t realize.

She said it’s easy for viewers to judge contestants from home, but being on set is nerve-wracking. “We sit at home and go, ‘what’s wrong with her?’ ‘Why can’t she guess that?’” she said. “Then you go up there and you forget your name…and everything,” she added. The contestant also revealed how she manifested being on the show through the power of visualization. Hilliard revealed she had pinned a photo of the 'Wheel of Fortune' set to her vision board long before she auditioned. “I just feel like a little kid, you know. When a dream comes true,” she said.

Hilliard called White an “icon” and a legend and praised her incredible outfits. As for Seacrest, she declared him the “perfect choice” for replacing veteran host Sajak. “I even watched the celebrity edition that comes on. I love it. They're doing pretty well. They make good choices. They’re awesome,” she added. After her episode premiered, Hilliard took to social media to express her excitement. “Sooooo I did a thing…lol! A childhood dream came true! You’re truly never too old to do something you’ve never done,” she captioned the Instagram post. “It was such an exciting day that I’ve looked forward to as a teen,” she added.