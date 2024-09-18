What is Meili Workman’s net worth? ‘RHOSLC’ Season 5 newbie juggles between modeling and motherhood

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Meili Workman who is a mother of four kids began modeling around 10 years ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Managing a professional modeling career while simultaneously raising four kids is not an easy task. 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 newcomer Meili Workman finds herself constantly shifting between the worlds of high fashion and family life, expertly juggling her commitments as she works to fulfill her aspirations in both arenas. As Meili navigates this intricate balance, Meili is not only embracing the complexities of motherhood but also actively pursuing her passions and ambitions, all while ensuring that her family's needs are met.

When discussing Meili's financial standing, it is estimated that her net worth hovers around the figure of $1 million. However, as of now, Meili has not officially confirmed her net worth or provided any details regarding her financial assets.

When did 'RHOSLC' star Season 5 Meili Workman start modeling?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newcomer Meili Workman stepped into the world of modeling around 10 years ago. She kicked off her modeling journey on a platform called Model Mayhem, a website that helped photographers look for models.

During an Instagram question and answer session, Meili reflected on her early modeling days and shared, "It was all free work and honestly some of it was super sketchy, I remember one time I ended up in this guys dingy basement and even at 20 I was freaked out ha. I started to build a profile and got used to being in front of the camera."

The Bravo housewife continued, "My first ever paid job I actually reached out to a local clothing boutique and just basicall said "Hey if you ever need a model and like my look I'd love to work with you!" They ended up calling me and that's where it all started. I got paid with in store credit gift cards for a while until I decided to start charging hourly."

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newbie Meili Workman has modeled for various clothing brands

In recent years, Meili Workman has worked hard and established herself in the fashion industry by modeling for a wide array of clothing brands. Some of the notable names she has collaborated with include Baltic Born Clothing, Paparazzi Accessories, Holley Girl Clothing, Milkstain Clothing Apparel, Acta Wear, and Dressed in Lala.

Meili's impressive portfolio showcases her versatility and talent, as she has effectively highlighted all of her modeling gigs in the highlights section of her Instagram page, providing an easily accessible glimpse into her work. Meili currently boasts an impressive following of over 68,000 fans on Instagram, where she shares her passion for fashion.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 star Meili Workman is a close friend of Whitney Rose

Being a mother to four kids could provide Meili Workman with certain advantages, especially if she tends to steer clear of drama and conflict in her life. For the unversed, Meili is joining the star cast of the Bravo show as a friend of Whitney Rose, who has been involved in many feuds among the Salt Lake City group.

As of now, it's unknown whether Meili will add more drama to the upcoming season of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', but considering that she is a dedicated working mother of four children, one might reasonably infer that she possesses the skills and resilience necessary to navigate the dynamics of being surrounded by this particular group of women.

