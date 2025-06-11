Ryan Seacrest trips on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ float — and Vanna White doesn’t even pretend to be surprised

"Just relax," said Vanna White to Ryan Seacrest as he struggled to stay afloat on an inflatable parrot on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest has added yet another memorable moment to his growing list of on-screen tumbles on 'Wheel of Fortune.' Seacrest, who has been entertaining fans with his charming onscreen presence on 'Wheel of Fortune,' had a hilarious face-planting moment on the game show. In contrast, co-host Vanna White can be seen chilling and making fun of Seacrest's struggle. Not only that, but fans also couldn't help but poke fun at Seacrest's dramatic fall.

Ryan Seacrest attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

During the Monday, May 19 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Seacrest took a lighthearted tumble while attempting to climb onto an inflatable parrot float during the themed closing, called 'Margaritaville.' Laughing it off, Seacrest said to White, "I need a breather after that," as she relaxed effortlessly on her own float. She teased him, asking, "Why do you look like you've done this before?" and confidently replied, "Because I have. Just relax," as per Fox News.

Seacrest responded, "I've never heard that term before." Fans also couldn't help but make fun of Seacrest's dramatic fall by posting comments under the Instagram post. A fan said, "Wow, nice flip there, Ryan," while another added, "You know what the best part of this clip is? his pants didn’t get ripped out." A fan noted, "He’s not even wet." A fan commented, "Lol. Oh my, now that’s quite a view, Ryan!" A fan remarked, "Lol Oh my, now that’s quite a view, Ryan!"

This is not the only time when Seacrest had a mishap. In an April 2025 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' it was White, not Seacrest, who spun the wheel. The moment sets off a hilarious chain of events that leaves Seacrest sprawled on the floor. It all unfolded when wrapping the episode; Seacrest excitedly shared, "I found my new favorite festival." It's called the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival in the U.K.," as per Entertainment Weekly.

Seacrest explained the bizarre tradition, saying, "Participants race down a hill, chasing a wheel of cheese, but in the end you get the cheese." So what could be better?" White, holding a tire-sized cheese wheel with the 'Wheel of Fortune' logo, then teased, "You ready to try it?" Without hesitation, Seacrest replied, "I was born for this." She rolled the wheel across the stage, prompting Seacrest to chase after it. But in his eagerness, he lost his footing and collapsed mid-sprint. A visibly surprised White exclaimed, "Oh, no! Are you going to be okay?

While Seacrest's dramatic fall chasing a fake cheese wheel on Wheel of Fortune looked spontaneous, a closer look suggests it may have been playfully staged. Observers noted that cohost White's surprised reaction began “a couple of seconds before Seacrest hits the floor," hinting that the duo may have planned the comedic moment. Seacrest’s exaggerated tumble also seemed "almost effortful," aligning with the video playing behind them of real participants wiping out at the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Festival. Since falling is part of that quirky tradition, the onstage mishap fit right in. But in true showman style, Seacrest quickly bounced back, prompting White to reassure viewers with, "He's gonna be okay. He's okay!"