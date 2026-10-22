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What happened to Natalee Holloway? Netflix doc reignites interest in horrifying 20-year-old case

Natalee Holloway set off on an adventure with her friends to Aruba and never came back
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 56 MINUTES AGO
A still of Natalee from 'Taken: Natalee Holloway' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Natalee from 'Taken: Natalee Holloway' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Graphic warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Natalee Holloway once captivated the world with her story. The teenager set off on an adventure with her friends to Aruba and never came back. For years, her mother Beth asked for answers, and the case made headlines worldwide as millions joined her in her pursuit. Aruban authorities, FBI agents, Dutch military personnel, and volunteer teams tried their best, but the secret remained buried for years. 'Taken: Natalee Holloway' recounts the horrifying incident and how the truth finally came to light in 2023.

A still of Natalee from 'Taken: Natalee Holloway' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

According to CNN, Natalee was last seen on May 30, 2005, leaving a bar with Joran van der Sloot, Satish, and Deepak Kalpoe. On June 9 of the same year, the three boys were arrested by authorities. In July, officials released the Kalpoe brothers, but Joran remained in custody. Later, he was also released. For two years, the Aruban authorities investigated the case. Ultimately, they dropped all charges due to lack of evidence. Despite the disappointments, the Holloways continued with their search. In a cruel twist of fate, Joran decided to take advantage of the situation.

As per a federal grand jury indictment, Joran offered to tell Beth about the circumstances behind her daughter's death and the location of her remains, in exchange for money. In May 2010, after receiving $25,000 from the Holloways, he revealed the location to their attorney John Kelly. However, no remains were found. The case took a turn when investigators alleged that Joran escaped after killing Stephany Flores, 21, in his Lima hotel room. Investigators alleged that Stephany discovered incriminating evidence related to Natalee on Joran’s computer and that he killed her as a result.

A still of Beth from 'Taken: Natalee Holloway' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

In June 2010, Joran was arrested in Chile while a federal grand jury in Alabama indicted him on charges of extortion and wire fraud over his claims to Beth Holloway. Initially, Peru did not agree to extradite him to the United States before he completed his sentence for Stephany's murder. Finally, in 2023, they agreed. The same year, Joran arrived in the US to face the charges, and in exchange for a plea deal, he revealed what happened to Natalee. He bludgeoned her to death on the Caribbean island after she refused to get intimate with him. Later, he dumped her body in the ocean. According to E! News, Joran stated that the Kalpoe brothers had nothing to do with the case and left earlier that night.

Natalee tried to escape, but Joran attacked her with a "huge cinderblock" lying nearby. "I take this and uh, yeah, I smash her head in with it completely," he said. "Her face basically, you know, uh collapses in. Even though it's dark, I can see her face collapsed in."

A still of Beth from 'Taken: Natalee Holloway' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Joran’s admission finally gave Beth the answers she had sought for years. “Today I can tell you with certainty that after 18 years, Natalee’s case is solved,” Beth Holloway told reporters, as per CNN. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over. It’s over. Joran van der Sloot is no longer the suspect in my daughter’s murder; he is the killer.” It is unclear whether Joran will serve time for this crime as Aruba’s statute of limitations for homicide has passed, but the public prosecutor has still not closed the case. Joran was sentenced to 20 years for extorting and defrauding Holloway’s family. "You are a killer, and I want you to remember that every time that jail cell door slams," Beth Holloway said in a victim impact statement. "You look like hell, Joran. I don't see how you're going to make it."

The documentary features Beth Holloway, who chronicles her 20-year journey for the truth. The trailer sees Beth recalling the day organizers told her that Natalee had gone missing. The focus then shifts to Joran van der Sloot: "The person that she was last seen with likes to prey upon young female tourists. He is a known predator," Beth shares about Joran. Beth goes on to recount how sure Joran was back then. However, Beth was confident. "Let's go. I am ready to tangle with the devil," she declared. The trailer also highlights how Joran’s other criminal activities eventually led to the long-awaited confession. Netflix will release the documentary on November 4, 2026.

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