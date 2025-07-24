Two founders pitched a tornado-proof bed on ‘Shark Tank’ — and started a $1M tug-of-war between the Sharks

'Shark Tank' has captivated viewers for 16 seasons, with countless deals and pitches that solve real-world problems. One pitch that stood out came from the founders of Life Lift Systems, Levi Wilson and Tim Todd. The entrepreneurs focused their mission on not changing lives but on saving them. Wilson and Todd, both from Oklahoma, have seen firsthand the devastation caused by tornadoes. For people living in tornado-prone areas, their solution offers life-saving protection. Their invention, Life Lift Systems, is a metal shelter installed under the bed. It easily fits a family and provides safety during tornadoes and hurricanes, all without taking up extra space.

During the pitch, the entrepreneurs asked for $550K for 15% equity in their company. During a bed demo, the duo told the Sharks they were also working on a pool table, kitchen island, and workbench with similar features. They also played a jaw-dropping clip of a 4,000-lb car slamming into the shelter at full speed without even shaking it. It was not only the product that wowed the Sharks but also the numbers. The company made 119 sales and earned $550,000 in just three months.

One jaw-dropping moment came when Wilson and Todd revealed that each unit sells for just $3,600 to $4,850, including installation. Prompting an immediate response from Shark Robert Herjavec, who quipped, "That's not enough!" While Kevin O'Leary claimed that "some pay $9,000 for this." Though O'Leary said that the idea was interesting, he bowed out, and Herjavec and Charles Barkley followed suit.

But Mark Cuban, who said, “I love the idea,” made an offer of $550,000 for 25% equity, which was 10% more than what the founders had proposed. Noting the challenges of an early-stage company, Cuban warned that the product wasn’t cheap and there was a risk of failure. Still, he offered to finance purchase orders and connect them with builders. Shark Lori Greiner also made a similar offer, adding that she’s “always accessible.”

As both Sharks competed for the deal, Wilson countered with a $100 royalty per unit and a 20% equity offer. Both Sharks accepted the counter, but Wilson and Todd ultimately closed with Cuban, who returned to his original offer of $550,000 for 25% equity. According to Shark Tank Recap, in 2021, the company rebranded as Vortex Vaults. In April 2023, its annual revenue had reportedly grown to around $4 million; however, as of now, the company has ceased all operations, and Wilson moved on to other ventures such as Delta Heavy Metal and WeedHosters, per the outlet.