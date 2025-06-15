‘American Idol’ singer breaks down after fumbling lyrics — producers had no choice but to cut the episode

An insider revealed that 'American Idol' Season 23 contestant Jasmine Humphries stormed off stage in tears

It's not easy for the 'American Idol' contestants to stay calm during Hollywood Week! For the unversed, let us share with you that all the contestants who get a golden ticket during audition rounds directly advance to Hollywood Week, where they perform in front of a live audience for the very first time. Then, a contestant named Jazzy Mae stepped on the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles to sing in front of the esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. At that point, Mae, who is a college student from Union, South Carolina, performed a rendition of 'Gunpowder & Lead' by Miranda Lambert.

Mae started well, showcasing her deep southern twang. However, soon after, Mae's nerves got the best of her and she forgot the lyrics of the song 'multiple times.' Not only this, Mae also appeared 'totally lost' and she froze on stage. A close source informed The US Sun that the show cut most of Mae's blunders from the episode. It has been reported by the media outlet that the contestants are given only one chance to perform, and if they mess up, they are not given another opportunity to stop and start over.

As Mae failed to remember the lyrics of her song during her performance, the band continued to play over her as she looked into the crowd with her wide eyes bulging with panic. While speaking of Mae's performance, the insider said, "It was really sad and so awkward. Everyone in the room really felt for her, especially because she is talented with a great voice." Along with this, the insider claimed that after her performance, Mae stormed off the stage in tears.

Soon after, one of the show's producers even chased Mae when she ran down the hall and tried to calm her down. Other contestants also wanted to go and console Mae, but they decided to "give her a minute and give her some space." When the episode of 'American Idol' aired, it only showed a small portion of Mae's emotional meltdown. On the other hand, the judges also seemed disappointed after Mae's performance. Then, Bryan told his fellow judges Richie and Underwood, "You could really tell the room, the crowd, the band - it was a lot on her."

Sadly, the on-stage blunder marked the end of Mae's journey on 'American Idol.' After the episode dropped, Mae took to her Instagram page and shed light on her stressful performance. “Thank American Idol, for such an amazing journey this season. I seriously never thought this dream would ever come true, but here we are. Thank you to EVERYONE for supporting me. It seriously means the world to me. Even though this performance didn’t go the way I planned, I had the best time in Hollywood, and this experience was such a blessing," Mae began by writing.

Mae further added, "The nerves were real, the stress was intense, and I gave it everything I had. I love all the contestants I got to meet. They have been the kindest friends, and the talent is incredible this season. Being able to sing in front of and meet Carrie, Luke, and Lionel was unreal. I thank my family for believing in me. This has been the experience of a lifetime. By the way, I’m just getting started, so y’all stick around for the ride!!! This song has seriously meant the world to me throughout my entire music journey, 'Girl Goin Nowhere.'”