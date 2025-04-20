'AGT' singer’s emotional tribute for wife killed in Kobe Bryant crash will hit you right in the feels

Matt Mauser got on the 'America's Got Talent' auditions to pay tribute to his late wife. "We were married for 15 years. We had three beautiful children. It was filled with love," he sentimentally recalled during the introduction segment. But all that changed in the blink of an eye. "When she left that day, she kissed me, and she said, 'I love you'. And that was the last thing my wife ever said to me. Your whole life changes in a second," he recalled. Mauser went on to reveal to the judges on stage that his wife got the opportunity to coach girls' basketball with Kobe Bryant. "But on January 26th of 2020, I lost my wife...In the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant," Mauser revealed tearfully. Christina Mauser was a girls' youth basketball assistant coach.

Mauser wore his heart on his sleeve when he beautifully rendered Phil Collins 'Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)', his soothing voice circled the pin-drop silent auditorium. "We felt your emotion, and regardless of what anybody does on that stage, if you're able to move strangers and move--and we can feel it in our hearts-- and I'm not only speaking about everybody at this table, but everybody at home who heard that," Howie Mandal expressed. Heidi Klum described his performance "beautiful and sad" at the same time while choking back on tears.

"I don't know, there was just a different kind of vibe in your voice, and when you were singing it, it definitely-- it went inside of me. You know? It was beautiful. It was sad," she said. "And as a man, as a strong man standing there, it--I don't know, it was very special," she added. "So, what would you like to happen if you did well on this show?" Simon Cowell questioned. Mauser deemed it a good question and replied that he would like his children to move on from the grief and celebrate life. "I haven't gotten that far. I would like to make sure that my children see that, in spite of the grief that we've been through this year, that grief is not gonna define who we are as a family."

He continued, "And that my children see that you have to find joy in life, and you have to continue. And if this can in any way help my children to chase their dreams, then I'll take it." "Well, you know something, your wife is always here, and that is her legacy. You are her legacy. This moment is her legacy," Mandel reflected before giving a 'yes' from his side. The other three judges also followed suit, advancing Mauser to the next round. "I just want to tell you, you guys have the best example of courage I have ever seen," Cowell expressed toward the end.

Mauser disclosed earlier in the audition that he and his wife met in 2004 while they were both employed as teachers. He later decided to focus entirely on music. The father of four also told People that through his audition, he wished to raise awareness about the Christina Mauser Foundation, a nonprofit that focused on the welfare of female high school athletes. Muser was eliminated before the quarterfinals of the competition because he did not receive enough votes.