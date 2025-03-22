Selena Gomez once had the strangest run-in with Diddy while dating Justin Bieber: "He gave me his..."

Selena Gomez is spilling the beans on her odd encounter with disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs! In 2016, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress recalled a bizarre interaction she had with the hip-hop mogul who was mentoring her then-boyfriend Justin Bieber in which Combs mistook her for a valet. During a 2016 interview with GQ, Gomez, explained what transpired, "When P Diddy gave me his valet ticket once, do you know what I mean?" As per The Express Tribune, interviewer Zach Baron was puzzled so Gomez explained to him in detail to clear all his doubts by saying, “He gave his ticket because he thought I was the valet lady!”

Baron, who was shocked after hearing the jaw-dropping revelation made by Gomez exclaimed, “What?!” Almost immediately, the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker confirmed the entire story and quipped, "Look, I see all of it. I don't care, I actually laughed hysterically when it happened, but I get it. I know what all of it is." For those unaware, Gomez dated Bieber on and off from 2010 to 2018, and during that period, Bieber spent a large amount of his time with Combs. Later on, Bieber and Combs even collaborated on a song called 'Moments', released in September 2023.

Bieber and Combs' collaboration saw the light of day before the latter faced serious allegations. However, Bieber was reportedly deeply disturbed by Combs' arrest and the sex trafficking allegations pressed against him. “Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off. So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him,” a close source told the Daily Mail at that time.

The insider further mentioned Bieber deeply regrets joining hands with Combs, saying, "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it." When Bieber was still a teenager, he formed a friendship with Combs and even featured on his 2023 album 'The Love Album: Off the Grid' with the song 'Moments'. Reflecting on their first meeting, Bieber recalled, "I remember going to my brother Diddy's office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14," he shared on Instagram.

For the unversed, Combs was arrested in New York City on September 16, 2024, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy Records founder has been denied bail three times and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. As of now, he is awaiting trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025. Recently, Combs' attorney, Jonathan Davis, released a statement to the BBC, asserting his client’s innocence. "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," the statement read.