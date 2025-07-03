That wild disclaimer on ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ might be a satire — but it weirdly forces us to face one dark truth

It’s easy to laugh it off — until you realize the show is holding up a mirror to our obsession with other people’s pain

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ started with a weird disclaimer that got the fans questioning! “There’s something deeply wrong with you!” the message read, likely reminding the viewers that the show is a reflection of their lives. ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ is about two obese sisters as they navigate several challenges, like unhealthy eating habits, weight loss, and more. Although the Slaton sisters have reduced weight and opted for a healthier lifestyle since the show began, it’s a wise message for the viewers. “WARNING: The following episode speaks to the deeply and irrevocably messed up part of your psyche that compels you to tune in to this show,” a part of the disclaimer read, as per The Onion.

In the show, the profoundly overweight and depressed sisters have blowout fights with their family. Overall, their lifestyle is far from ideal, and it’s appropriate that the viewers are given a stern warning ahead of streaming. “All people and events depicted in this show are a perverse expression of your own twisted mind,” the description further read. “It’s okay to watch two nearly bedridden and uneducated sisters struggle to perform basic tasks, but it’s actually a form of entertainment.” '1000-Lb Sisters' features Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton, who have become renowned through the show’s fan-following and social media.

The series began in 2000 and has become one of TLC’s popular shows. It has completed six successful seasons and has already been renewed for season 7. The Slaton sisters grew up in rural Morganfield, Ky., with three siblings: Chris, Misty, and Amanda. They were raised by a single mother and struggled with obesity. In an interview with PEOPLE, Amy revealed that their mother, Darlene, worked three jobs, leaving the sisters to be self-reliant in terms of their diets and livelihood. “[We] took it hard and turned to food for comfort. I started eating my feelings,” she told the outlet.

As adults, the sisters’ weight became their biggest obstruction, so much so that they became sedentary. However, they found social media and made it their only outlet. They began posting YouTube videos in 2014 as a way to meet new people. As their followers grew, they caught the attention of TLC producers. They eventually cracked a deal, and the show debuted in 2020. “We were already trying to lose weight before the show even got a hold of us, so it was like the perfect opportunity,” she told the outlet. On their road to health, they decided to undergo bariatric surgery.

However, their journey wasn’t easy. When they finally became qualified to undergo the surgery, the process was completed successfully. Amy admitted that the surgery did boost her self-confidence. “I can go to the store and not worry about my looks because I feel good about myself regardless of what other people say about me,” she told the outlet. “I’m beautiful the way I am,” Amy added. She also admitted to having done more in the last few years than her entire life. “1000-Lb Sisters,” she added. The 7th and latest season of 1000-Lb Sisters premiered on 15 April 2025 on TLC and is also available to stream on Max.