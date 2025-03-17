A 'Bond' girl teased Craig Ferguson with one move that left him speechless: "Let's do it again..."

"Am I the only one who saw smoke coming from his tie?" an online user pointed out after witnessing thier sizzling chemistry.

Actress Bérénice Lim Marlohe famously bagged the 'Bond Girl' title by essaying the role of Sévérine in the 2012 James Bond franchise film 'Skyfall.' The same year she appeared on the 'Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson' to promote her action flick. However, things soon got heated on the sets of the talk show when she confessed to having fallen for Ferguson's French accent. "You look sensational, may I say, just fantastic," the television host didn't waste time and complimented Marlohe as soon as she settled. During their conversation, the French actress confessed that she was a huge 'Bond' fan.

"Were you a fan of the James Bond franchise before?" Ferguson asked. "I'm French, but I was a fan because in France we get to see a lot of cinema," Marlohe replied. The comedian then went on to compare Sean Connery and Daniel Craig while playing out a heavy French accent to tease the 'Kill Switch' actress. "Sean Connery was very popular in France. But I think Daniel Craig is getting up there. He's getting really good. When women meet him [Connery], they're like, He's very nice. And yeah, she does that voice that has the same effect on women that a French accent has on a man," Ferguson cheekily compared Marlohe's accent with Connery's charisma.

Berenice Marlohe at the Royal World Premiere of 'Skyfall' at Royal Albert Hall on October 23, 2012 in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Christie Goodwin)

"Stop it! I will not be able to control myself," the 'Revolt' actress exclaimed, falling for the veteran host's charms. "Let's do it again!" she ordered Ferguson. "I will talk like this all night if I can," the host shot back, initiating a French accent again. Then, Marlohe took Ferguson's tie and drew him close before pretending to bite his head. The television host's cheeks flushed with embarrassment at the unexpected, sensuous action. "Sexy! You shouldn't have started that. Craig, it's a very dangerous game. You don't know French people; we are terrible with accents, and especially Scottish accents specifically," Marlohe flirted with Ferguson while he posed sheepishly like a schoolboy.

The audience erupted into thunderous cheers and applause watching their chemistry, fans alike. "Pretty sure she is one of the top 10 most flirtatious 'gals' on the show," a viewer commented. "Unscripted turgidity for the win," a fan mocked. "Am I the only one who saw smoke coming from his tie?" an online user wrote in jest. Even toward the end, Ferguson didn't stop wooing Marlohe; he stuck up a banana when he presented the fruit basket. "If you're trying to impress me, that doesn't work at all. I've seen that before even in Paris we do have fruits," the 'Valley of Gods' actress joked about his double entendre. With all the ladies swooning over him during the talk show, Ferguson had some great advice when it came to grabbing a woman's attention.

While appearing on the 'Tiger Belly' podcast in 2019, he acknowledged that women love honest reactions and confessions. Therefore, the easiest method to start a conversation if you are anxious in front of them is to acknowledge your nervousness. "Say I'm nervous to talk to you. I want to talk to you, but I'm nervous. First of all, you're being vulnerable, but also what you're doing is you're treating someone with respect and information."