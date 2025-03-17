Resurfaced clip shows Steve Harvey imitating Michael Jackson's voice and it's eerily spot on

"He loves, like, Disney and kids' stuff," shared Steve Harvey about Michael Jackson during the episode.

Steve Harvey has nothing but words of admiration as he opens up about his connection with Michael Jackson in a resurfaced clip. The host of 'Family Feud' recalled his close bond with the King of Pop and how he also once visited his house. Recalling their close-knit bond, Harvey also funnily imitated Jackson's signature voice, making the studio audience erupt in laughter.

Pop star Michael Jackson speaks with photographers during a break in his testimony on in Santa Maria, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Ruymen - Pool)

In a 2017 segment from his talk show 'Steve,' the host confirms his friendship with Jackson when an audience member asks Harvey about his friendship with Jackson and whether he could share any stories. Harvey confirms their friendship and shares an amusing memory, saying, "I was pretty good friends with him, no really, man, just one of the coolest people. " Harvey further recalled meeting Jackson on the set of Rock My World and being amazed by his lavish setup, saying, "He was doing a video, and he invited me down to see y’all. He shot the movie—oh, the video 'Rock My World.' And when you go see him, man, you pull in covered tents and stuff; you just pull your whole car in it."

Harvey further describes Jackson’s extravagant trailer setup, emphasizing his love for Disney and children’s themes, saying, "He loves, like, Disney and kids' stuff, and that’s the only thing that used to trip me out about him. You 50, what the hell are we doing?" Inside, Jackson invited him to sit as Harvey recalled, "He said, 'Have a seat.' And you know he always talked like he was whispering," as he mimicked Jackson with the studio audience erupting in laughter.

Harvey humorously describes sitting on an uncomfortable mushroom-shaped chair in Jackson's trailer, which was filled with kid-themed furniture. He said, "The chairs were mushroom caps. You 5, that's cool. Your man, about 240. You sat down on that mushroom cap, you know, for about five minutes. You know this mushroom cap is starting to work his way." The audience bursts into laughter as Harvey details the discomfort. Then, he shared about noticing children in old-fashioned outfits running by. Assuming they're actors, he asks Jackson about them, saying, "'Mike, who are these white kids running through here?' And he said, 'Those are my kids.'"

Did I really go to church with Michael Jackson?! 🤔😂 Man, let me tell y’all this story... You know you grew up in a real church when folks are singing, shouting, and catching the Holy Ghost every Sunday. But imagine looking over and seeing THE Michael Jackson sitting right there… — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) March 10, 2025

Years before the video from the talk show was released, Harvey was also seen with Jackson at Los Angeles First AME Church, as per ABC News. Jackson made this rare public appearance a day before facing prosecutor Tom Sneddon in court, where he had pleaded not guilty to multiple charges involving a 14-year-old cancer survivor who visited Neverland Ranch. For context, Sneddon was the lead prosecutor in the child molestation case against Jackson, which ultimately resulted in a not-guilty verdict, as per the Santa Barbara Independent.

While Harvey openly claimed to have a close bond with Jackson, a netizen thought otherwise, as a Reddit post read, "Steve Harvey claims that he and Michael were good friends, and yet I recall a standup routine where he denounces Michael for his accusations." However, other Reddit users had a different perspective. As one person wrote, "He was a comedian. They make jokes about friends, family, partners, etc. It doesn't mean anything off stage." Another one said, "Maybe he became friends after [that standup show]. Idk. He took Michael to church around the time of the accusations."