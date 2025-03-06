Resurfaced clip shows Sharon Osbourne making a joke about Diddy dating her daughter: "I bet he's..."

According to Sharon, Combs complimented Kelly, saying she needed more diamonds and even promised to buy her a diamond watch

A resurfaced clip from a 2003 episode of 'The Osbournes' features Sharon Osbourne making remarks about Sean "Diddy" Comb, which has the internet on its feet. This comes after the 54-year-old rapper was arrested in New York back in September 2024 following multiple allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking. As celebrities distance themselves from Combs, past stories about him have started to re-emerge. Last year, Ashton Kutcher faced criticism after an old video resurfaced in which he spoke about Combs' parties. Similarly, Usher had to respond after deleting content from his social media, which many linked to resurfaced clips of Combs. Now, an old video of Sharon has emerged, making comments about Combs during an episode of her family’s reality show.

In the episode, Sharon joked about her daughter Kelly Osbourne’s interaction with the rapper, who was then known as Puff Daddy. She playfully imagined herself as his mother-in-law, saying, "Wouldn’t it be cool if Kelly went out with Puff Daddy? And I was Puff Daddy’s mother-in-law? Puff Mummy." Sharon recounted an incident in which Kelly was at a party with Combs. She explained to her son Jack Osbourne, "So Kelly went out last night, and apparently Puff Daddy’s security guard bumped into her and knocked her on the floor, and then Puff Daddy picked her up and put her on the table and apologized," The Mirror reported.

According to Sharon, Combs was polite and complimented Kelly, saying she needed more diamonds and even promised to buy her a diamond watch. She praised him, saying, "He was really nice to her and told her she doesn’t wear enough diamonds and that he was going to get her a diamond watch." She also added, "He smells good, he dresses nice, he’s fine." Later in the episode, when Kelly returned home, she proudly showed off the watch Combs had given her. She told her mother, "Mum, he’s so manicured, he’s such a gentleman, he’s so well put together."

As Kelly continued to praise him, Sharon humorously interrupted with, "I bet he’s got a nice old willy and all! I bet it’s smooth. I bet it’s oiled. I bet it’s just perfect." 'The Osbournes' aired from 2002 to 2005, showcasing the daily lives of Ozzy Osbourne and his family. The show primarily featured Jack and Kelly, while their sister Aimee Osbourne chose not to participate and openly criticized the show. Known for its controversial moments and frequent swearing (often censored in various countries), the series was a major success, winning a 2002 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program and achieving the highest ratings in MTV history.

Sharon Osbourne at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features "The Bikeriders" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz)

Osbourne, 72, recently opened up about her regrets regarding her family’s reality TV show, 'The Osbournes', which aired from 2002 to 2005. She admitted that allowing the show to broadcast was a decision she now finds "disturbing," particularly because of how it affected her children, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. Sharon explained that while the show brought the family fame and success, it also exposed her children to the harsh realities of public scrutiny at a young age. Sharon also shared that while the series was intended to showcase their family life, it ended up turning their home into a place of chaos, The Scottish Sun reported.