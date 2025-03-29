Michael Jackson’s last words to his fans before his death still haunts them: "I just want to say..."

During his last tour, Michael Jackson began by saying, “I love you so much. Thank you all...."

In his last public appearance before his passing, Michael Jackson stood before a crowd, sharing words that no one knew would become his final farewell. Looking back, his message offers a glimpse into his state of mind in those final days. Jackson expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans who had stood by him throughout his career in his final remarks in public. He shared a message of appreciation at a press conference announcing his 'This Is It' tour on March 3, 2009. The tour was meant to be his final performance in London, but that moment never came.

Michael Jackson on stage in New York, circa 1990. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Oscar Abolafia)

Amid thunderous cheers, Jackson stepped onto the stage, waving and smiling as he soaked in the energy of the crowd. As reported by Smooth Radio, he began by saying, “I love you so much. Thank you all." "This is it," the crowd cheered together as they welcomed the King of Pop, and Jackson also immediately joined them passionately. He shouted, "This is it!" and repeated it with emotion. As the cheers slowed down, Jackson announced, "I just want to say these, these will be my final show performances in London." His fans roared yet again.

The superstar continued, "This is it, this is it, and when I say 'this is it,' it really means this is it because, erm… I’ll be, I’ll be performing the songs my fans want to hear. This is it. I mean, this is, this is the final curtain call, okay? And, erm…I’ll see you in July.” He went on to say, "I love you. I really do. You have to know that I love you so much, really, from the bottom of my heart. This is it, and see you in July!” Jackson then turned and disappeared behind the red curtain as fans went crazy. No one knew it would be his final public words.

Meanwhile, in his final moments, Jackson reportedly uttered two significant statements, according to his doctor, Conrad Murray. Murray, who had been prescribing various medications to the singer, was later linked to Jackson’s passing, which was ruled as acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, as reported by the Daily Express. The doctor revealed that the late superstar referred to propofol as "milk," leading many reports to suggest that his final words were a desperate plea for it. Propofol is an anesthetic that is also referred to as "milk" because of its opaque look.

According to Murray, the late singer’s final words were, “I’d like to have some milk. Please, please give me some milk so that I can sleep because I know that this is all that works for me.” He also said, “Just make me sleep. Doesn’t matter what time I get up. I can’t function if I don’t sleep. They’ll have to cancel it. And I don’t want them to cancel it, but they will have to cancel it.” In 2011, Murray was convicted and sent to a four-year prison sentence, though he served only two years, coming out on October 28, 2013, due to his good behavior. As a result of the trial, his medical license was revoked, stripping him of the ability to prescribe powerful sedatives.