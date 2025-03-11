Keira Knightley blames one TV show for not wanting more kids and Jimmy Fallon gets it: "I can't..."

Keira Knightley doesn't want any more kids—and it’s all because of one popular cartoon show

Despite her undeniable charm that captivates fans, Keira Knightley also has her limits it seems. Happily married to English musician James Righton, Knightley is the mother of two daughters, Edie and Delilah. However, the actress is not very keen to expand her family and the reason behind it is quite astonishing. 'The Pirates of the Caribbean' actress openly revealed that one particular animated character has made her rethink having more children and it's just that every parent can relate.

Keira Knightley attends the UK Premiere of 'Colette' and BFI Patrons gala during the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2018 in London, England (Image Source: Getty Images for BFI | Photo by Tim P Whitby)

During Knightley's December 2024 appearance on 'The Tonight Show' to promote her Netflix series, 'Black Doves', the actress opened up about her struggle with having more children as per HuffPost. During the segment, host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor about her daughters, to which she replied, "They're good," before jokingly adding, "They're real people," referring to them growing up. When asked what her kids have been watching, Knightley said, "They're very cool," revealing that they have developed a love for Japanese films by Studio Ghibli.

This came as a relief for Knightley, who admitted, "They have been obsessed with Peppa Pig for seven years." Explaining her reasoning, she said, "You know that thing where you're like, 'Oh, you know, they're so nice. Should we have another one?'" She continued, "And you think, 'Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth, but I can't watch any more Peppa Pig. So there are no more kids."

Netizens couldn't help but relate to Knightley and share their opinions under a Reddit thread. A Redditor commented, "I hid the existence of both Peppa Pig and Caillou from my kids until a babysitter ratted me out. And then I didn’t hear the end of it for at least a year. Some shows are addictive, some shows are annoying, but both?" In a similar vein, another shared, "The thought of raising kids on Peppa Pig and Cocomelon is perhaps the most effective birth control we have today."

One added, "This is so true. We took a long time to decide on having a third and then had him. Very happy he's here, but also very, very happy to wave goodbye to all those tedious stages of parenting from newborn to about age 5," while another said, "So real. I’ve been subjected to Paw Patrol and Bluey with my nieces and nephews as it’s on 24/7 in my sisters house and I simply couldn’t do that myself I’d go loopy."

Knightley recently opened up about how motherhood has deeply influenced her career choices, telling The Times, "I couldn't go job to job [abroad] now. It wouldn't be in any way fair to them, and I wouldn't want to." She continued, "I've chosen to have children; I want to bring them up, so I've had to take a major step back." Reflecting on how her perspective has shifted, she said, "I've been really surprised in the past few years about what I've said no to. I've wanted it to be more pure entertainment, and maybe that's because I've needed that."