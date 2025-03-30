'Sister Wives' fans criticize Janelle Brown for giving a ‘weird’ gift to son Logan: “That’s hideous..."

Janelle Brown likely saw the gift as a heartfelt way to express her love and support for her son Logan.

'Sister Wives' fans once called out Janelle Brown after a resurfaced video clip featured her giving her son, Logan, a gift that many deemed "horrible." It has sparked debate among viewers, with some criticizing Janelle’s choice while others defended her intentions. The resurfaced clip takes fans back to Season 5 of 'Sister Wives,' when Logan was preparing to start his freshman year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. During his family farewell party, Janelle presented him with a blanket—but this wasn’t just any ordinary one.

As reported by The US Sun, Janelle had carefully stitched the faces and signatures of every family member, including Kody Brown, onto the quilt. Kody’s wives presented the gift during a family lunch at Janelle’s home, where the Browns gathered. Logan initially smiled, looking at the gift, and thanked his mother. However, as reported by Screenrant, he revealed in a confessional, "My first thought was, there is no way I’m taking this to a dorm with me." Sharing his sentiments, 'Sister Wives' fans on Reddit also didn’t hold back, with many agreeing that Janelle’s gift choice gave them little cringe vibes.

Image Source: Reddit | u/_wheatgrass_

Image Source: Reddit | u/RBAloysius

A Reddit user shared the image of the quilt and asked, “Do you think Logan still has this quilt? How would you feel about receiving a gift like this?” One social media user suggested, “I think it would have been less awkward without their faces/signatures on it. Everyone could have contributed a unique piece of fabric/old t-shirt to be cut up and used for it instead, and it would have been a more meaningful and timeless keepsake. Instead of it being like ‘Ahhh my little brother’s face is staring at me,’ it would be like ‘Aww, that’s a piece of one of his favourite shirts.’” Another person shared, “That’s hideous. Everything about this family is just too much. It would have been so much better if everyone just signed a square instead of a bunch of headshots.”

Congratulations to my oldest Logan. He graduated MBA from UNLV yesterday. The extra amazing thing is that he completed his program while working full time and serving as executive director of a student-run venture capital firm. I’m infinitely proud of him! pic.twitter.com/VPrr5a4k8q — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) December 16, 2020

Similarly, a third Reddit user claimed, “Let's be real, it's fucking weird. It's a gift that grandkids give to their grandma. Not a gift for a teen boy. The thought, I suppose, is nice. If I received such a gift, I'd have gratitude yet guilt for cringing in secret, and then feel even shittier about myself not appreciating it enough. I love my brothers, but I don't want a quilt with their faces on it. At 18, I certainly wouldn't want it.” However, another person chimed in and said, “I’m not sure how a teenager would feel about it, but I think if he kept it, he probably appreciates it now. I’m sure he didn’t use it at college, though.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Janelle never publicly commented about the gift, but she likely saw it as a heartfelt way to express her love and support. However, no matter how long ago it happened, 'Sister Wives' fans aren’t letting her off the hook. Meanwhile, during his time at UNLV, Logan also crossed paths with his future wife, Michelle Petty. They started dating in 2014, occasionally making brief appearances on the reality show. Three years later, Logan proposed to Petty during a romantic trip to Austin.