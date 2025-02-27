Wendy Williams knew exactly what to do when Russell Brand tried to flirt with her during interview

"This is an aroma that I release naturally when aroused... so I might be producing a lot of it now.." Russell Brand told Wendy Williams.

Even though Wendy Williams has stepped away from the entertainment industry, her past interviews keep her legacy alive. Known for her bold and often controversial style, Williams has engaged in several heated exchanges with guests. However, her reaction to Russell Brand’s bold flirtation was completely on-brand. As reported by BBC, Brand is currently facing serious legal allegations, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

Russell Brand for a Town Hall at SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2017, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cindy Ord)

Brand’s interview with Williams was awkward from the start. As he stepped onto the stage, he immediately embraced her and locked eyes, leaving her briefly flustered, as per The Things. However, she quickly regained her composure, offering a compliment before pointing out a sticker on his pants. Brand explained the sticker was to "restrain myself if necessary," and soon the conversation veered toward his confession on 'The Howard Stern Show.' He revealed, "As a matter of fact, I was on Howard Stern, who's a disc jockey, on the wireless, and he asked me which person in the public eye I find physically attractive and an icon of worship in the realm of erotica. I said I like that lady, Wendy Williams. That’s you." Williams, taken aback, responded with a polite "Thank you, Russell." To shift the conversation, she quickly asked, "What fragrance are you wearing?"

Brand, ever the comedian, quipped, "This is an aroma that I release naturally when aroused... so I might be producing a lot of it now because, for me, this is a highly charged situation." Williams, seemingly unfazed, shifted gears and asked, "Are you single?" to which Brand replied, "Yes, I am, as a matter of fact." Williams clarified, "Oh yes, no, I'm not asking for me. I'm just!" adding a playful moment to the unexpected exchange. Williams laughed off the awkward exchange with Brand, eventually steering the conversation away from his flirtations.

In another interview with Williams, Brand opened up about his failed marriage with Katy Perry, revealing it was "a very, very wonderful time" despite the public scrutiny, as per E! News. He described Perry as "such a lovely person" and added, "I've got nothing but love for her." The couple married in a traditional Indian ceremony, but two years after proposing, Brand filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

TMZ recently released a documentary, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, on Tubi, exploring her ongoing guardianship. As per TMZ, Williams describes her life as isolated, confined to a room on the 5th floor of a New York City assisted living facility. Almost no one can visit or call her, and she has no internet access. She eats alone, finding it too depressing to be around elderly residents with serious health issues.

Those who have spoken with Williams say she’s "back to the old Wendy"—lucid, engaged, and herself again. Despite this, her guardian claims she is permanently disabled due to frontotemporal dementia, a progressive condition with no cure. While the host struggled with heavy drinking in the past, she is now sober, and many believe her mental state has returned to normal, yet she remains under strict guardianship.