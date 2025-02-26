Wendy Williams couldn't recall a huge star’s daughter’s name in awkward TV moment: “The one who...”

Williams was clearly unprepared for this celebrity interview, and the awkwardness hit the roof when she couldn’t recall his family details

Wendy Williams may have bid farewell to her entertainment career, but that does not mean her past mishaps are going to fade into the background anytime soon. Known for her controversial takes and, of course, public feuds with celebrities, Williams once forgot the name of her guest's daughter. While this may come across as an innocent slip-up, the stakes went through the roof when it became apparent that Williams hadn’t just missed but had entirely forgotten the name of this fellow celebrity.

Billy Ray Cyrus attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Back in August 2017, Billy Ray Cyrus appeared on 'The Wendy Williams Show' to promote 'Still The King', but the interview quickly turned awkward. Williams was seemingly unprepared and bombarded Cyrus with questions and comments, making the conversation increasingly uncomfortable. While the audience initially welcomed the 'Old Town Road' singer warmly, the interview took a strange turn, as reported by PopCulture.

As Cyrus took his seat, Williams asked, "Do you know where you are?" She then commented about his appearance, noting, "I like your hair. It’s really long. Still the mullet." The conversation grew even more unusual when she praised his looks, stating, "I see where your daughter gets her eyes. Your eyes are hypnotizing. You're a very good-looking man. And so is your wife." Cyrus remained gracious despite Williams’ awkward praise, but things took a turn when she struggled with basic details about his family. “Your daughter. Her name starts with a ‘T,’” Wendy awkwardly said. “I’m forgetting her name. The one who was on MTV.” Cyrus replied, “Noah?” “Noah, exactly. I’m sorry, an ‘N,’” Wendy said, correcting herself, as per PopCulture.

The confusion didn't stop there. After blanking on the name of Cyrus’ youngest daughter, Wendy awkwardly pushed forward, making it clear she didn’t know much about the rest of his family either. She also struggled to recall the details of the home design show starring his wife, Tish, and their daughter, Brandi. Williams guessed, "The home one on HGTV." Only for Cyrus to correct her, clarifying, "It actually airs on Bravo." Williams tried to recover from her mistake, saying, "I'm sorry. But it’s one of those shows where she's fixing houses." Cyrus then gently corrected her, responding, "Cyrus vs. Cyrus." Still, Williams insisted, "I know. I know stuff. I"ve seen."

On another occasion, Williams faced massive backlash for comments about Bruce Jenner’s gender identity, particularly remarks about his pink nail polish back in 2014. Even GLAAD stepped in and criticized her statements on 'The Wendy Williams Show,' as speculation about Jenner’s changing appearance was already a hot topic at the time, as per USA Today.

During the Hot Topics segment on her show, Williams discussed a TMZ photo of Bruce golfing on his 65th birthday, noting that he was holding a cigarette and appeared to have pink nail polish. "Thank God he waited for his kids to grow up before making this transition or whatever it is he's going through," Williams remarked. She then speculated, "Can you imagine how awful it would be for those kids if he showed up with a blowout, a shaved Adam's apple, pink nail polish, and smoking a cigarette at a PTA meeting? Could you imagine?"