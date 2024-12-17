‘Welcome to Plathville’ star Lydia Plath announces big engagement news

‘Welcome to Plathville’ star Lydia Plath is a bride-to-be now! On Monday, December 16, 2024, he excitedly shared the news with her fans on Instagram, announcing her engagement to boyfriend Zac Wyse. Along with the announcement, Lydia posted a series of breathtaking photos capturing the magical moment of their proposal.

"A million reasons to say YES to the love of my life!🥹❤️💍 @zaclwyse you’re a gift from the Lord!🤍 You’ve been so patient with me and you’ve led in such a humble and giving way. The way you care for not only me, but for my family, my friends and everyone you come across in such an intentional way is a rare gem to find," she wrote. The reality TV star added, "And the ways I’ve seen the Lord work in and through our relationship has been such a beautiful experience and I can’t wait to experience that with you forever!❤️ I love you so much❤️ And I’m so blessed to call you mine❤️."

'Welcome to Plath' star Lydia Plath feels 'overwhelmed with emotions'

While chatting with People magazine, Lydia Plath opened up about her engagement to Zac Wyse. “The moment we were in each other’s arms we were overwhelmed with all the emotions that led us to this moment where all we could feel was pure joy for the commitment we were about to make," she said.

For those wondering, Zac proposed to the love of his life Lydia in front of a beautiful forest backdrop this weekend. In the pictures shared, Lydia can be seen wearing a red top paired with a black shirt, meanwhile, Zac rocked a navy blue suit.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Lydia Plath teased her romance with Zac Wyse in October 2024

Lydia Plath well-known for her appearance on the TLC reality series 'Welcome to Plathville' teased her relationship with her boyfriend Zac Wyse on the occasion of National Boyfriend Day in October 2024.

"Happy national boyfriend day!🤍 You’re a blessing from the Lord and have brought so much joy to my life! I can’t wait to see what the future holds!" she wrote alongside a beautiful picture of the pair holding hands.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Lydia Plath recently went Instagram official with her fiance Zac Wyse

As of now, the exact timeline of Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse's relationship remains unknown. However, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in November 2023, when Lydia shared a heartwarming post introducing her new boyfriend to her followers.

"Words can’t describe how grateful I am the Lord has brought you into my life!❤️ You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together. My love @zaclwyse 🤍," she captioned the post.