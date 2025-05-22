Jessica Simpson makes a jaw-dropping confession about her 'American Idol' performance: 'I was dying...'

I can’t even tell you how long it’s been since I’ve been that nervous. Like, I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still," Jessica Simpson shared.

Jessica Simpson is spilling the beans on her 'American Idol' performance. Recently, the 'I Wanna Love You Forever' singer returned to television for the first time in 15 years. On May 18, Simpson took over the stage of the ABC singing competition during its finale as one of the guest performers. For the special occasion, Simpson performed her brand new single, 'Blame Me.' In the episode, Simpson was also joined by contestant Josh King for a duet of her 2005 hit reimagining of Nancy Sinatra’s 'These Boots Are Made for Walkin.' Despite being away from television for over a decade, Simpson delivered a stellar performance.

Following her performance, Simpson received a standing ovation from the esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. Simpson may have slayed on the stage, but things weren't how they looked. During an interview with Extra, Simpson confessed that she was nervous during her 'American Idol' performance. "Oh, my God, I was dying. I can’t even tell you how long it’s been since I’ve been that nervous. Like, I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still, like, not that it actually keeps me put, but, like, my feet were sweating. I’m like, my feet don’t sweat," Simpson said at that time.

In addition to this, the 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica' alum mentioned that she had to give herself a pep talk to calm down her nerves and control her emotions. "I just kept telling myself, ‘Do not cry. Do not cry. I know this is a big moment… do not cry.’ And then I see my dad, like, up in the corner, and I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m going to cry. I’m going to cry. Do not cry. Just sing your songs. Just sing your songs," Simpson recalled.

During the same interview, Simpson talked about the last time she performed on television and shared, "That’s a really long time, and, like, the last time was a Christmas song, so that’s easy. So, this is my new EP, ‘Nashville Canyon,’ part one. I mean, part two comes in the summer, but it is so much a part of my soul, and so to sing a song off of that, I felt naked, to be honest, like it was very bare and raw and very vulnerable."

When 'American Idol' uploaded the video of Simpson's performance on YouTube, the fans of the show bashed her performance. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "She was horrible. Never has been a good singer. What a train wreck.” Followed by a second user who used a quote by 'American Idol' judge Randy Jackson to vent out their emotions and penned, “It’s a no from me, dawg. This is not a comeback." A user went on to say, "I am not sure you guys saw the same video I did. She was not good and looked nothing like her from the past. But everyone is entitled to their opinion. I wish her well." Another netizen chimed in, "Whoa, this is bad. Like really, really bad. 90% of a karaoke bar sounds better than this."