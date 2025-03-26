Diddy had a strange response when asked about his involvement in Tupac's death: "We don't..."

Shakur was also shot five times in the elevator at Quad Studios in Times Square during a robbery just two years before his murder in Las Vegas.

Back in the day, Sean 'Diddy' Combs gave a weird response when asked if he had any involvement in the death of Tupac Shakur. During a 2016 episode of 'Breakfast Club Power,' the interviewee asked Combs, "There was a documentary that claimed that you know the truth." At that point in time, the disgraced hip-hop mogul gave a bizarre answer to the question, even if Combs appreciated that the presenter was simply doing his job. "We don't talk about things that are nonsense, with all due respect. But I appreciate you as a journalist asking; thank you," Combs said at that time, according to a report by Lad Bible.

For those who may need a refresher, Shakur was shot five times in the elevator at Quad Studios in Times Square during a robbery, and it happened two years before his murder in Las Vegas. While having a conversation with Vibe magazine in April 1995, Shakur alleged that Combs was involved in the assault. As per The Mirror, when Shakur was asked if he felt Combs was the person who orchestrated the attack, he replied, "It's between me and him, and only he knows."

Later on down the line, Combs denied having any knowledge about the shooting. "The story is a lie, it is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during, or after it has happened," Combs shared in a statement. Eventually, Shakur passed away on September 13, 1996, six days after he was shot in a drive-by shooting that took place in Paradise, Nevada. The shooting happened when the car carrying Shakur was stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. At the time of his death, Shakur was 25 years old.

In 2018, Eminem also called out Combs in his diss track 'Killshot' and linked him to Shakur's murder. In the song, Eminem rapped, "Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah!" At a later point in the song, Eminem shrugged it off by saying, "And I'm just playin', Diddy, You know I love you." While appearing on an episode of Joe Budden's YouTube podcast, Combs talked about the controversial lyrics of Eminem's song and quipped, "He said, 'There's nothing to say about it. It's in my hands. He wild."

#KILLSHOT

Eminem: "The day you put out a hit is the day Diddy will admit he put out the hit that got PAC killed"



Diddy: pic.twitter.com/lKWIqFj8az — Joey (@JoeyyRugby) September 15, 2018

Lately, Combs has been surrounded by a lot of legal troubles. In case you're wondering, Combs was arrested by the police authorities on September 16, 2024, in New York City on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Up until now, the court has denied bail to Combs numerous times, and he's currently being held at the Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). As of this moment, Combs has batted away all the allegations pressed against him.

In a statement issued to the New York Post, Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said, "Mr Combs is a fighter, he's going to fight this to the end. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. He's not afraid, he's not afraid of the charges. There’s nothing that the government said in their presentation today that chances anyone’s mind about anything." Combs' trial is scheduled to kick off on May 5, 2025.