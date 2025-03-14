People have a wild theory linking Diddy to Brittany Murphy's mysterious death: "The coroner was..."

Brittany Murphy’s 2009 death has long been questioned, but now, web sleuths are dragging Diddy into the mystery

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing a tough time, with a string of serious allegations looming over him since his arrest in September 2024. As his legal troubles intensify, so do the swirling online conspiracy theories tying the rapper to various high-profile figures and events. The latest wild speculation? A bizarre connection between Diddy and the tragic 2009 death of actress Brittany Murphy—dragging Ashton Kutcher into the conversation as well. Murphy, beloved for her role in 'Clueless', had indirect ties to Diddy through two key people in her life: her ex-boyfriend Kutcher, and her husband at the time, Simon Monjack. Kutcher and Diddy have been longtime friends, often spotted together at events over the years.

Web sleuths have drawn a connection between Monjack and Diddy through Monjack’s personal trainer, who reportedly had ties to the hip-hop mogul. According to this theory, Monjack owed a significant debt to the trainer, which some believe played a role in Murphy's death. Supporters of the theory also point out that Kim Porter, Diddy’s former partner and the mother of three of his children, died from the same cause as Murphy; pneumonia. Adding to the suspicion, Monjack himself died five months later from pneumonia as well. Though their deaths were attributed to mold exposure in their home, many fans of the actress remain unconvinced, TV Showcase reported.

The official coroner’s report listed pneumonia as Murphy's primary cause of death, with additional factors including severe iron-deficiency anemia and multiple drug intoxication. Notably, the same coroner also handled Porter's case. A particularly unusual aspect of this theory involves Diddy’s alleged large supply of baby oil. Poison Control warns that "a less common but more serious adverse effect of ingesting baby oil is aspiration pneumonia, which occurs if baby oil is breathed into the lungs when it is swallowed." Some believe this is a significant detail linking Diddy to Murphy's death.

Many online users have shared their thoughts on the matter. One person wrote, "There was a series called Autopsy in the UK several years ago. At this point, I'm convinced Diddy was behind every death featured. MJ and Whitney both had an episode as well as Brittany Murphy." Another added, "There are way too many people around Diddy dying of “pneumonia” to just be a coincidence." One user shared, "The death of her and her husband was soooo strange and nothing added up." A fan even wrote, "I am a respiratory therapist and I take care of a lot of old people and a lot of them with COPD with pneumonia on top of that. And some with just pneumonia. Very rarely do they die of pneumonia. I can tell ya that right now. She was very young. Crazy." Another said, "The crazy thing is that Kim Porter and Brittany Murphy's coroner was the same person named Ed Winter, who actually passed away before Kim Porter's second autopsy report was finished." One said, "Y'all the coroner was mad sus too!"

Combs also has faced allegations regarding the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. In October 2024, Shakur's family hired an investigator to explore potential links between Combs and Tupac's death. This move followed claims by Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who alleged that Combs offered $1 million to kill Shakur. Sheryl McCollum, a crime scene investigator involved in the case, suggested that Combs might be connected to both the 1994 shooting at Quad Studios in New York and the 1996 murder in Las Vegas. She noted that during the 1994 incident, Combs was present but unharmed, leading to suspicions about his involvement, Page Six reported.