‘Very Scary People’ uncovers the shocking crimes of Cleveland Strangler Anthony Sowell

Anthony Sowell died on February 8, 2021, at the age of 61

'Very Scary People' Season 6 will delve into the chilling case of the Cleveland Strangler, Anthony Sowell, and how he earned his notorious name. A former U.S. Marine and convicted sex offender, Anthony served 15 years for kidnapping, rape, and attempted rape. Between 2007 and 2009, he murdered 11 women, terrorizing Cleveland with a gruesome series of killings.

He hid the decomposing bodies of these women at his home, all of whom were Black. In 2011, Anthony was convicted on 11 counts of murder, along with charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, rape, assault, and corpse abuse. The state of Ohio had previously designated him a "sexually violent predator."

'Very Scary People' Season 6 sheds light on Anthony Sowell (Youtube/@News 5 Cleveland)

How did Anthony Sowell trap his victims?

Many of Anthony's victims struggled with drug addiction, including Crystal Dozier and Tishana Culver. One of his victims, Nancy Cobbs, had formed a friendship with Anthony, as they lived in the same neighborhood. While her family was aware of him, they didn’t view him as a threat. When Nancy, 44, went missing in April 2009, her family took immediate action by filing a missing person report, searching abandoned buildings, and putting up flyers.

However, it wasn’t until six months later that her body was discovered in Anthony's home. Anthony targeted vulnerable women, often those battling addiction. Many of his victims vanished without a trace, and due to a lack of proper police investigation, their fates remained unknown until their decomposed bodies were found in Anthony's home or buried in his yard.

Anthony Sowell murdered 11 Black women (Youtube/@News 5 Cleveland)

How did Anthony Sowell get caught?

On October 31, 2009, police arrested 50-year-old Anthony after one of his victims, Vanessa Gay, survived a violent attack. The investigation was criticized for a slow police response, partly because many of Anthony's victims were never reported missing. For others, families struggled to get police to take their cases seriously, as the women had issues with addiction and mental health.

“Many of the families went to the police, and the police wouldn’t even take a report,” said Rachel Dissell, a former reporter who covered the case. “Police would tell them that if they’re using drugs, they’ll come back when they’re ready.” Even when reports were taken, families had to keep pushing for action. They also blamed the media for not covering the disappearances of their loved ones.

Anthony Sowell, 61, died on February 8, 2021 (Youtube/@News 5 Cleveland)

How did Anthony Sowell die?

On July 22, 2011, Anthony was found guilty of murder and several other charges, ultimately receiving a death sentence. He passed away on February 8, 2021, at the age of 61, due to a terminal illness, while receiving end-of-life care at the Franklin Medical Center within the Ohio prison system in Columbus.

